Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will headline the Church Hill Rescue Squad’s May 13 fundraiser concert at the Sayrah Barn in Rogersville.

 contributed

The Church Hill Rescue Squad will present a day of music that will feature Bluegrass artist Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out for this year’s fundraiser scheduled for May 13th in Rogersville, Tennessee.

Trending Recipe Videos