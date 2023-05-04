The Church Hill Rescue Squad will present a day of music that will feature Bluegrass artist Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out for this year’s fundraiser scheduled for May 13th in Rogersville, Tennessee.
For over 30 years, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out have been touring and releasing great, original bluegrass music.
After spending a handful of formative years as a member of Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver (and recording some legendary bluegrass music in the process), Russell Moore formed IIIrd Tyme Out in 1991 and bluegrass music hasn’t been the same since.
IIIrd Tyme Out helped usher in a new era of youthful, energetic bluegrass and established a unique sound that has lasted well into the 21st century. Three decades later, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out are one of bluegrass music’s most-awarded touring bands with over 50 industry accolades to their credit.
In 2019, Moore received his 6th Male Vocalist of the Year award from the International Bluegrass Music Association, maintaining the record as the most awarded in that category.
With 18 albums and plenty of miles under his belt, Moore is still excited about the band and the future. “Even with all these years into it we’re just as ready to hit the road and play the music as we were our first day on the road in 1991.”
Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out will perform for the Church Hill Rescue Squad Fundraiser on May 13th at the Sayrah Barn in Rogersville, TN. Music begins at 3pm and also includes Mitch Walker & Friends, Hurd & Company, and Fiddlin’ Red & The Bluegrass Harvesters.
The Church Hill Rescue Squad’s need for funding has been well documented.
Chief Tim Coup told county commissioners the CHRS only has two rescue trucks in service, one of which is 16 years old, and the other which was recently financed for $130,000, with a $13,000 annual payment.
Coup noted that as with the HCRS, his station is an emergency shelter. When the TVA’s rolling blackouts caused power outages in sub-zero weather earlier this year, Coup was unable to open his station as a shelter due to the emergency generator being down and unserviceable. The cost estimate for a new natural gas generator is $36,000.
Coup said the station’s HVAC system is also almost completely out and is running so inefficiently their electric bill has increased to between $400 and $600 per month over the past two years. Their electric bill now runs anywhere from $1,100 to $1,400 a month because the HVAC has to run constantly.
Replacing both HVAC units was estimated at $12,000, which was for the equipment with installation labor donated.
Coup said the funding is also needed to help pay for a serious drainage/erosion problem in the station parking lot. A company has volunteered the labor if they can come up with materials, which are estimated at $15,000.
Tickets for the May 13 fundraiser are $20 per person, children 10 and under are admitted free of charge. The Sayrah Barn is located at 4144 11W, Rogersville.
For more information and advance tickets, visit www.facebook.com/churchhillrescuesquad or call (423) 226-3925.