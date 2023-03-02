From children’s activities to local artists and authors, the Hawkins County Libraries have something for everyone to enjoy in March.
The library staff is always anxious for new people and encourages newcomers to Hawkins County or people who have lived in the area their whole lives to learn how the library can help them.
Church Hill Library
Church Hill Public Library holds a weekly story time event, hosted by Joanna Phillips. The community is invited to join and hold its own events as well. Storytime at Church Hill Library takes place every Friday at 10 a.m. in the morning.
Upcoming story times include April Fletcher, a dental hygienist to talk about taking care of one’s teeth on March 3rd and Kasey Wade on March 17 to demonstrate artistry as a wood carver. Each storytime is a good way for kids to hear a story, eat a snack, and make a small craft as “Ms. Joanna” Phillips encourages young literacy and childhood socialization.
On Monday, March 13 from 5:30-7 p.m., local author Nancy Bell will be reading a portion and signing copies of her book, Clinch Mountain Girls about a group of women from out of state moving to East Tennessee and the successes and failures they saw of learning to homestead, build a house, and make a living.
The library will host a community event with a representative from the Isaiah 117 House will host a informative event on March 20 from 5-7 p.m.
March 23 from 2-4 p.m., Church Hill’s library will also host a Crochet Class. Ms. Joanna will be teaching her students how to make a placemat. This class is welcome to beginners and masters who want a bit of social time while they learn a new hobby. Students will need to bring a skein of yarn and a “G” hook for the class to learn this ability.
On March 27 at 6 p.m. “Ms. Jen” Seagroves will be hosting her monthly Mystery Book Club meeting. For anyone interested in suspenseful books and who wants to discuss what they read, the book club is a perfect event to meet new people and talk about books. Currently, the Mystery Book Club is reading For Your Own Good by Samantha Downing. Copies of the book are available for check-out at the Church Hill Library.
For further information about each event, please visit the Church Hill portion of the Hawkins County Library System website or visit their Facebook page.
Church Hill Public Library is located at 412 E Main Blvd and their hours of operation are 9:30-7:30 on Mondays. Tuesday-Friday, the library is open from 9:30-5:30 and on Saturdays from 10:00-2:00. The phone number is (423) 357-4591.
H. B. Stamps Library
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library of Rogersville hosts its own Mystery Book Club. Its current book is Murder of the Orient Express by Agatha Christie and will be meeting Thursday, March 23 at 6 p.m. Copies of the novel are available for pickup at the library.
“Ms. Greta” Sumpter hosts a children’s story time each Wednesday at 10 a.m. where kids can have a story read to them, get involved with arts and crafts, and learn about the library and resources available to them.
H. B. Stamps has the latest books by bestselling authors, the newest blockbusters as soon as they hit DVD, and keep up to date on hit television series on the major networks, as well as an extensive Hawkins County genealogy section that the public may use to track family or area history in a way not often presented by documentaries or books.
H. B. Stamps Memorial Library is located at 407 E. Main St, Rogersville. Hours are 9-5 on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday from 9-9; and Saturday 9-1. The phone number is (423) 272-8710.
Surgoinsville Public Library
The Surgoinsville Public Library continues its storytime each Monday at 1 p.m. Children are able to have a story read to them, make a craft, eat a snack, and often get exercise by playing outside if the weather permits.
February 28 until March 17 patrons will be able to view an exhibit of the artwork by local artist, Tata Andres.
Andres has been in Hawkins County for over 50 years creating photographing landscapes, painting her unique view on life, and writing poetry on all sorts of topics. Pieces are available to purchase. If interested please talk to a Surgoinsville Library staff member about getting into contact with Tata Andres for the purchase of a work.
“Ms. Angela” Luksha will be holding a soap-making class on Friday, March 10 at 4:30 p.m. This event is free and students will not need to supply anything. The class is an informative teaching and demonstration on how to make soap and each person present will be able to take home a sample of the product made.
On Wednesday, March 15 at 2 p.m. anyone interested is welcome to join Surgoinsville in an interactive talk on space and NASA. The library will have a 39-year veteran of NASA’s Space Shuttle maintenance team discuss the various missions and stories of astronauts.
Surgoinsville will be hosting an embroidery class in the month of March, however, a date and time are to be determined and will be announced shortly via the Hawkins Libraries website and Surgoinsville Library’s Facebook page. Students will need to bring their own 4-inch hoop, a needle, and strings of their choosing to make a spring-inspired piece.
The Surgoinsville Library is at 120 Old Stage Rd and can be reached at (423) 345-4805. Hours are Monday and Wednesday from 9-5 and Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 2-6.
Mount Carmel Public Library
Mount Carmel Public Library will start the month by hosting its monthly Writer’s Group Meeting. This gathering is welcome to all teens and adults who are interested in excelling in their author ability with hopes of publishing their works.The Writers’ Group meets every first Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m..
On Thursday, March 16 at noon the Mount Carmel Library will be hosting its Reader’s Group where anyone may join to discuss their favorite books and learn about other reads that may interest them.
Mount Carmel hosts a homeschool group every other Friday, March 17 and 31. Home school students ages 9-17 are welcome to come to learn about library education and pick what topics they would like to learn each visit. Currently, the Home School Group is working on St. Patrick’s Day projects.
Mount Carmel Public Library can be contacted at (423) 357-4011. Hours are Monday, and Thursday 10-8; Wednesday and Friday from 10-4; and Saturday 10-2.