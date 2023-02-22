Several factors come into play when making this critical decision,
It’s easy to focus solely on the food, of course, but there are other considerations.
You’ll want to start by looking at their history, including licensing and referrals. Then ask critical questions that will get to the bottom of the services they provide.
BACKGROUND CHECK
Look for licensed catering companies or restaurants. This will ensure that they meet or exceed certain industry standards, but it also may be essential to holding the ceremony. Depending on the venue, management may actually require that this credential is in place. Ask about the vendor’s history of catering weddings. How many have they previously handled — and how many of these previous ceremonies matched your location and specific needs? You may not be comfortable with letting a novice take over such an important task. Ask friends and family for their input, and study online reviews and recommendations.
CONFIRM THE PRICE
If you have a special menu request or are hosting a themed wedding, share that upfront. Beyond the question of their experience in handling such things, it may change how much you’ll be charged. Some companies publicize their pricing structures, but more often you will have to meet to discuss your personal plans. They should draw up a fee schedule based on this conversation, and provide a written quote. This eliminates the possibility of a post-wedding issue with payment.
SERVICE QUESTIONS
Discuss whether they will provide additional needed items like linens, silverware and chairs. That will impact cost and, if not provided, will lead to the complication of arranging all of this with a separate vendor. Some companies also handle wedding cakes, which could streamline that process, as well. Look for vendors who will only be catering your event on the scheduled day. If the wedding ends up as nothing more than a layover on their way to another job, you might not get the service you expected. Make sure you have multiple contact points, so that discussions can continue as the ceremony draws closer.
MONEY-SAVING OPTIONS
To save money, limit bar service to only wine and beer. Morning and early afternoon weddings feature less-expensive menus items. You can also focus on stationary appetizers, rather than passed hors d’oeuvres. Limit the entree choices as much as possible.