Rogersville Review general manager Matthew Wolfe watches as a youngster plays Plinko during the downtown Rogersville Cruise-In last month.
A scene from downtown Rogersville’s July Cruise-In.
Rain didn’t stop classic car and truck enthusiasts from enjoying the July Cruise-In at the Farm in Bulls Gap. Photos by Randy Ball
Class car and truck enthusiasts can double their fun this weekend when both downtown Rogersville and “The Farm” City Park in Bulls Gap will host events.
Rogersville’s monthly Cruise-In will be Friday evening (Aug. 12) from 6-9 p.m.
Classic vehicles will line Main Street and side streets in downtown Rogersville, and there will be live music in front of the courthouse.
Stop by the Rogersville Review booth to play “Plinko” for a chance to win prizes.
Rogersville, TN
Aug. 9, 2022
Main Street will be blocked from Brownlow Street to Hasson Street at 4 p.m., and shops and restaurants will be open late.
Bulls Gap’s “The Farm” City Park will host its monthly Cruise-In on Saturday from 1-6 p.m.
The Farm is located at 265 North VFW Road.
Photos from the July Cruise-Ins at The Farm and in Rogersville by Randy Ball.
