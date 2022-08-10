The 198-year-old Hale Springs Inn will host the Aug. 20 Annual Eat, Drink & Be Charitable Silent Auction which will raise money for the Rogersville Heritage Association’s historic preservation efforts. The Inn, which is owned by the RHA, is among the properties that the RHA maintains.
The Annual Eat, Drink & Be Charitable Silent Auction is a premier charity event for the Rogersville Heritage Association.
This year’s event will take place on August 20th at the Hale Springs Inn. This year’s theme is “Pay It Forward”.
“RHA really wanted to focus on service centered items to put in the auction this year, in a way that pays service, talents, and skills forward to our community,” said RHA Executive Director, Melissa Nelson. “There was no better year to focus on what service can do if we give back.”
The evening will begin with a social hour from 5-6 pm, as guests browse the many auction items on display. You are invited to dine with us as McKinney’s Tavern serves up their fantastic, staple menu items.
The silent auction will include several great get-away packages, including a handful of great vacation destination options, sports memorabilia, fun group trips, date night and family fun items.
You’ll want to come prepared to bid on your favorite packages. There will be plenty to choose from. Check out more auction highlights on Facebook; Rogersville Heritage Association, in the coming weeks.
“Rogersville Heritage Association is a non-profit organization and funds raised through this event help to ensure that we can continue to live up to our commitment to preserve and restore historic buildings and historic areas in Rogersville, to the ongoing heritage education of Rogersville’s citizens, and to the improvement of the economic structure of Rogersville,” said Nelson.
Among the properties that the RHA owns and maintains is the Hale Springs Inn which was built in 1824, Rogers Tavern which was built by Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers in the late 1790s, The Rogersville Depot which was built in 1890, and Crockett Spring Park which is the location of a cemetery where David Crockett’s grandparents are buried, along with Joseph Rogers.
If you plan to dine at the Hale Springs Inn for the event, call ahead to reserve a table for the event at (423) 272-5711.