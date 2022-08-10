Hale Springs Inn

The 198-year-old Hale Springs Inn will host the Aug. 20 Annual Eat, Drink & Be Charitable Silent Auction which will raise money for the Rogersville Heritage Association’s historic preservation efforts. The Inn, which is owned by the RHA, is among the properties that the RHA maintains.

 Jeff Bobo

The Annual Eat, Drink & Be Charitable Silent Auction is a premier charity event for the Rogersville Heritage Association.

