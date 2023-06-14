Jeepfest

File photo from Rogersville Jeepfest last October. Proceeds from Saturday’s Summer Jeepfest in downtown Rogersville will benefit local military and veteran organizations.

 Sheldon Livesay

Downtown Rogersville will host the second annual “All Jeep Main Street Summer Show” Saturday from 4-9 p.m., with proceeds from the event benefitting local military and veterans groups.

