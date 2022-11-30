Even in these days of email, texting and TikTok videos, traditional holiday family letters persist in popularity.
It’s a tradition that helps people connect and catch up on the year’s news.
To truly make it a family letter, ask each family member to contribute something to it. Even a young child can draw a picture while older ones can write a paragraph about what was most important to them in the past year.
Writing the Content
Holiday letters should be cheerful, upbeat and concise.
American Stationery gives several guidelines on their blog, including, “A holiday letter is a bit of an art. It’s finding that perfect balance between upbeat and sincere, realism and sugar-coating. … It’s taking it seriously while still having fun.”
They recommend keeping the letter to a page if possible, but no more than a page and a half.
Start out with the biggest news of the year and follow it up with news of other major events, keeping them to a sentence or two. Don’t hesitate to use humor or make jokes. Share your successes, but don’t brag. While you want to stay upbeat, remember that you can share your griefs and losses.
Not sure what events to include? Start with major life changes — births, deaths, job changes, graduations, retirement, marriages and divorces. Other topics can include any trips or vacations, a promotion at work, a new pet, or participation in a hobby or community events.
Another thing that American Stationery recommends is to personalize each letter with a unique sentence or two at the top or bottom that directly addresses the person you are sending it to.
Designing the Letter
You want your newsletter to look cheery and be visually attractive as well as having good content. You can purchase holiday stationery and print on it or make your own with seasonal borders and colored paper.
Select photos from the year, especially those about events you mention in your letter. Some families like to include a family holiday portrait with everyone wearing holiday colors. You can even pick something that isn’t in the letter and then add a sentence underneath describing where you were and what you were doing.
Delivering the Letter
In 2022, you have more options than just putting your letter in an envelope with a stamp.
If you create a PDF of your holiday letter, you can send it to family and friends in an email or through social media. You could also turn your letter into a video that the family reads or performs and then put it up on YouTube or TikTok.
No matter what you choose, let this tradition be a fun one that spreads love this holiday season.