Church Hill’s Larron Ables is hoping his blue collar skills help him take home $200,000 on the new CBS reality TV competition show, “Tough As Nails”.
The show features blue collar competitors at real work job sites, and as of this week Ables is one of eight remaining contestants from what started as a pool of 12.
If Ables wins the competition he gets a brand new truck in addition to the $200,000 cash prize. There are 5 episodes left and the show is airing on Wednesday nights at 10 p.m. on CBS or can be streamed on Paramount Plus.
The competition is measured by accuracy and speed of blue collar trade workers. The show has been completed in filming but Ables is not giving a spoiler alert. The winner will be announced February 22nd.
Diesel Technician For John Deere
Ables says he feels he has done well. He is a technician with John Deere in Kingsport and has used his skills in the competition. Though Ables was the youngest to join the competition at 22 years old, he’s had a lot of support from his coworkers and his boss. “They watch the show and then tell me areas where I could step it up as well as to complement a job well done,” Ables tells the Review. “I had to learn to go faster to stay in the competition.”
Ables lived with his family in Texas when he first began watching Tough As Nails. He did not apply for season 1. It was during the pandemic and as a family they watched the episodes. “I didn’t really have a desire to apply until season 2.” Still, he did not apply until season 3 and he was accepted to join the competition. However, Ables was not a finalist and did not move on.
Not Giving Up
However, Ables did not give up and applied for season 4. He was accepted once again to join in the competition. Here, he competed against other blue collar tradesmen including welders, carpenters, linemen and even firefighters. “The competition was tough but this was the opportunity of a lifetime.”
Meanwhile Ables’ family was in the process of relocating to Church Hill from Texas as Ables was away taping the show. He transferred from his job at John Deere in Texas to Kingsport. “Not only did I get support from the Texas John Deere location, but now they are cheering me on at the Kingsport shop.”
The show’s second diesel technician
Additionally, Ables is only the second diesel technician to ever be on Tough As Nails. “It’s been very exciting and a great opportunity. The first diesel technician was in the final 3 runners up to the grand prize. His name was Quincy and he was a really good tech out of South Carolina. I believed I had a chance. Quincy’s team won and he received $20,000 and a bonus. Quincy also was older and wiser than myself and he had more experience but I had to try.”
Ables was given a leave of absence from his job in Texas in order to compete. Meanwhile as the shows continue to air, his current boss and coworkers in Kingsport often tell him they stay up to watch the show. They continue to question him about decisions made as well as offer support.
Though the show has finished taping, Ables cannot tell if he won or not as that is a violation of his contract. In fact, during his interview with the Review, Ables had his producer, Mallory Mason on his speaker phone to make sure there was no spoiler alert.
CBS also produces other reality shows including Survivor, Big Brother and The Amazing Race. Ables has been invited to apply to any of CBS’s reality shows even as a former competitor on Tough As Nails. However, Ables has not decided to apply for any of them just yet but has not ruled them out either.
“I just had such a great time competing on Tough As Nails. We bonded as a family, both the competition and crews. It’s been very exciting and a great opportunity. I am hoping another technician from John Deere will apply and take the torch.”
Tough As Nails will air its final show as a 2 hour series on February 22 at 10PM and the winner will be announced.