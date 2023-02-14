Katie Brabham's Hawkins Elementary School fifth grade music class performed a concert on Feb. 2 for the Hawkins County Board of Education and a packed board room using only buckets as drums.
The concert was performed with the lights off, and also incorporated some bucket maneuvering which was highlighted with a glow-in-the-dark effect on there buckets and drumsticks.
A video if the entire concert is linked to the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Rogersville, TN
Feb. 2, 2023
