Springtime brings the bikers out of hibernation, and now they’ve got a new event to attend in downtown Rogersville on April 29.
The original Rogersville Bike Nite has been held in September for the past five years.
Event co-founder Jeff Hilton, who owns Busted Knuckle Motorcycle Shop in Rogersville, said spring is a perfect time to dust off your bike after a long winter and take a scenic ride to historic downtown Rogersville.
“A lot of people who attend Bike Nite have requested for years, why don’t we have one in the spring,” Hilton said. “This fall will be our sixth year of having the fall Bike Nite. We finally got enough sponsors and enough support from the community, and support from the Rogersville Main Street Association to have one this spring.”
Hilton added, “With pretty weather, and a lot people and their motorcycles being cooped up all winter long, it’s time to get them out. It’s time for everybody to come enjoy company, and something to do before summer actually gets here.”
More than 300 motorcycles participated in last September’s Bike Nite, and Hilton said he’s expecting at least that many on April 29 if the weather cooperates.
“This is the first big Bike Nite of the year for this region, so we’re expecting a good crowd,” Hilton said.
The Rogersville “Bike Nite” Motorcycle Spring Show will be in downtown Rogersville 5-8 p.m.
No registration is required to participate. Bikers are encouraged to park on Main Street or one of the adjoining side streets and spend the evening hanging around.
It’s fun to look at all the different unique motorcycles, as well as all the different, unique people who rode them in.
There will also be live music courtesy of the David Jones Band in front of the courthouse, and downtown shops and eateries will have special Bike Nite hours and menus.
Although registration isn’t required, there are three judged trophy classes that bikers must register to enter including Best Antique (motorcycles 25 years or older); Best Custom Built/Modified Motorcycle; and Best Paint Job.
There will also be prize drawings throughout the event and you must be registered to be eligible for the drawings.
Pre-registration is available for $15 at Busted Knuckle, 3415 Rt. 66S, Rogersville; Rogersville Marine, 8788 Highway 11 W, Mooresburg; and at the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce, 110 E. Kyle Street, Rogersville.
Registration the day of the event is $20. Everyone who registers gets a T-shirt.
“We just want everybody to come, enjoy good company, have a good time, and the more people we get, we’ll hopefully be able to continue doing this on a yearly basis,” Hilton said. “If this goes good we’ll plan on doing one in the spring and one in the fall every year. Everybody cross your fingers and hope we have beautiful weather so everybody can come out and enjoy it.”
Sponsors for the Spring Bike Nite include: Busted Knuckle Motorcycle Shop, Rogersville Marine, Red Dog on Main Taproom & Eatery, Cruiser Rider, Cooper Standard, Edward Jones Financial Service, First Community Bank, First Horizon, Hawkins County Bank, Thread Bank , Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Kicks on 66 Riverview, Dodge, Southland Business Services, Hartness Insurance, Hancock Manor Health & Rehabilitation, and Extreme Motorcycle Audio.