These gifts are better than a long walk for both pets and their people.
Custom Pet Portrait Phone Case, $50 West & Willow: Protect your phone with the cute mug of your favorite pet with this wireless charging compatible phone case from West & Willow. Choose your favorite pet photo and upload it with your order, choose your phone model, pick your illustration and shipping and you’re all done. Not into phone cases? The company offers a complete line of merchandise, including framed portraits.
Playology Silver Dri-Tech Dental Rope Dog Toy, starting at $14.99, depending on size, Amazon: This toy is specifically designed for older dogs who need softer material for aging teeth and gums. Playology embeds scent into their toys so that it doesn’t fade and it doesn’t get old and, most importantly, humans can barely smell it. It’s also easy to clean and you can’t wash away the scent from the toy. Comes in peanut butter and pork sausage scents.
Dash Dog Treat Maker, $29.95, Williams Sonoma: Churn out your own homemade doggie goodies with this bone-shaped dog treat maker. The adorable, waffle-iron type cooker comes with a recipe book full of recipes to drool over and a portion of the proceeds benefit the North Shore Animal League America, Port Washington, New York.
Personalized Pet Socks, starting at $6.99, Etsy: Get your pet’s face emblazoned on socks for their favorite human using PetPartyCo (or one of the other shops on Etsy). Upload, choose your sock and colors, and off you go. Gifting done. You can also add personalization to your sock.
Hyper Pet Doggie Pal Crab Interactive Dog Toy, $17.97, Amazon: This crab has skills! He wiggles, vibrates and barks to goad your dog into playing, encouraging exercise and reducing anxiety and boredom. The toy takes 3 AAA batteries and has an automatic stop feature to save on battery life.
K&H Thermo-Kitty Deluxe Hooded Cat Bed, starting at $55.99, Chewy: Soft, cuddly and warm, this bed features a dual thermostat heating unity to keep kitty cozy. It’s also easy to clean with a washable cover. Available in two sizes and two colors. For indoor use only.
PetFusion Ambush Interactive Cat Toy, $22.95, Amazon: Awaken the hunter in your cat with this stimulating interactive cat toy that mimics prey popping out from the bush. LED lighting means your cat can play day or night, keeping them nimble and engaged. You can get replacement feathers when your cat eventually wears these out.