On Saturday, May 13 2023 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Cumberland Gap Artist Coop will be sponsoring its very popular annual Art and Wine Festival in the historic town of Cumberland Gap, Tenn.
This will be an occasion for folks from Northeastern Tennessee, Southwestern Virginia, and Southeastern Kentucky to gather in celebration of summer 2023 in the surrounding of our beautiful Cumberland Gap Historical Park as a backdrop.
This popular festival will feature three wineries from Appalachian Region Wine Producers Association. In addition to the wine, the day promises to be filled with the Appalachian works of our many tri-state area artists and artisans, and vendors with a wide range of product creations.
The aromas of food and drink will swirl with music in the gentle summer’s breezes creating a festive atmosphere. Let’s all take a break from our busy lives and enjoy this summer day together with our friends and family!!
The Cumberland Gap Artist Coop is a non-profit 501 © (3) organization with a mission to promote Appalachian Arts & Crafts in the tri-state area. To succeed at promoting our area artists and artisans, we believe it is necessary to do our part to increase tourism in all 10 counties surrounding Claiborne County.
What brings traffic to Cumberland Gap potentially would increase traffic to areas your audience resides. The reverse is just as true. What increases traffic in any of our surrounding tri-state counties potentially would strengthen traffic in Cumberland Gap as well.
Please view us on Facebook in the coming weeks and months to see how we attempt to promote Cumberland Gap and the points of interest in our surrounding counties.
