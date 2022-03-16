Norma Jean Mortenson was born June 1, 1926, in Los Angeles.
She was baptized Norma Jean Baker, but spent most of her young life in foster care and in an orphanage. Her mother, Gladys, developed psychiatric problems and her father — rumored to be Clark Gable, though there’s no evidence of that — was never in the picture.
She saw a way out through marriage and married Jimmy Dougherty in 1942, when she was just 16. She dreamed of being an actress and was discovered by a photographer while working in a munitions factory in Van Nuys, California. By 1946, she signed her first movie contract.
She signed it Marilyn Monroe.
Her breathy voice and hourglass figure made Monroe one of the most recognizable actors of her era. Monroe’s star power was undeniable and she became an international star despite chronic insecurity and anxiety. Her movies, including “All About Eve,” “Niagara,” “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business,” “The Seven Year Itch” and more, grossed more than $200 million.
Monroe was married three times. Her marriage to Dougherty ended in 1946, the same year she signed her contract, and she was also married to baseball star Joe DiMaggio and Arthur Miller. She was also romantically involved with other stars such as Marlon Brando, Frank Sinatra and Elia Kazan. It’s also been rumored that the blonde bombshell was involved with President John F. Kennedy, famously singing him “Happy Birthday” in 1962.
Despite being idolized and rubbing elbows with the rich and famous, Monroe couldn’t dodge her demons. She was treated for depression and became a recluse in the last months of her life. She was founded dead Aug. 5, 1962, with an empty bottle of sleeping pills found next to her. Speculation has run rampant that she was murdered, but the actor’s death was officially ruled a drug overdose. She was buried in an Emilio Pucci dress and DiMaggio had red roses delivered to her crypt for the next 20 years.
Monroe’s style formed the foundation for generations of Hollywood starlets, including Madonna, Lady Gaga and Gwen Stefani.