The Walters State Ag Club Winter Horse Series 2023 kicks of Jan. 24 and runs through March 18. All events are held at the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine. Events are cash only.
The Walters State Ag Club Winter Horse Series 2023 kicks of Jan. 24 and runs through March 18. All events are held at the Walters State Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center in White Pine. Events are cash only.
• Feb. 28 and March 7 – Ranch Sorting
Ranch Sorting practice runs begin at 6:30 p.m. This is done by a two-person team with a two-minute time limit. Fees are $5 per rider per practice run.
• Feb. 14 – Fun Run Night
Fun Run Night begins at 6:30 p.m. View a list of classes at facebook.com/wsccagclub.
• March 2 – Open 4D Barrels and Exhibitions, IBRA Sanctioned
Gates open at 4 p.m. with exhibitions 4:30-7 p.m. Open 4D begins at 7 p.m. The arena fee is $10 and exhibition runs are $5. IBRA receives $2 of each entry fee.
• Jan. 26 and 31, Feb. 16 and 23 – Limited Round-Robin Team Roping
Ropers are required to pre-enter online at facebook.com/wsccagclub. Cost is $150 per roper with a 60 percent payback. Arena opens at 5 p.m. and roping begins at 7 p.m.
• Jan. 24, Feb. 21 and March 14 – Exhibition Barrels
Gates open at 4 p.m. and exhibitions begin at 4:30 p.m. Only paid riders will be allowed in the arena. Arena fee is $10 with exhibitions costing $5. A current negative Coggins test is required.
• Feb. 18 – Ranch Rodeo
This spectator event features team roping, a cowhide race, barrel race, wild cow milking. Young cowgirls and cowboys can participate in the calf ribbon chase and the stick horse race. Admission is $15 for adults, $5 for students ages 7-17 with ages six and under free. Fun starts at 7 p.m.
• Feb. 2, 7, 14 and 28 – Heel-O-Matic Team Roping
Gates open at 5 p.m. and roping starts at 7 p.m. This event is open to everyone and is great for beginners. The fee is $30 per roper with a 50 percent payback. For information about this event, contact Travis Myers at 865-654-2801.
• March 17-18 – Speedshow
Entries open at 3 p.m. with money classes starting at 8:30 p.m. on Friday. Entries open at 9 a.m. with money classes starting at 3 p.m. on Saturday. To request a show schedule, call 423-585-2663 or visit facebook.com/wsccagclub.
The Ag Club Winter Horse Series is part of the college’s agriculture events management course. All events are organized and managed by students and volunteers. Proceeds fund scholarships for agriculture students.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.