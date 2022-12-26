The hectic rounds of holiday partying might leave your head spinning in more ways than one, but there’s a solution to your celebratory beverage confusion: a few well-selected bottles of wine.
Feel free to lean on the experts at your local liquor store or even the wine aisle of your better grocery stores along with this guide.
Riesling
Rieslings are German white wines that may also come from the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and more. It can be dry, semi-sweet or sweet, even sparkling. These wines can have notes of citrus, pineapple, apple and other fruits, even honeycomb and jasmine. Rieslings have an impressive flexibility. Pair lighter, more crisp Rieslings with fish, while Rieslings with more body can go with Asian foods, pork, chicken and more.
Labels to check out: Domaines Schlumberger Les Princes Abbes, Covey Run, 14 Hands, Mt. Beautiful North Canterbury.
Brunello di Montalcino
This acidic red wine plays well with rich, meaty dishes such as pot roast, ribeye or stick-to-your-ribs winter stews. It’s an Italian red wine from the Tuscany region that boasts a high tannin content. Young Brunellos carry notes of fruits and flowers with espresso and a tart astringency. Older Bruenllos — more than 10 years — taste of mellower things, like dried figs, candied cherries and chocolate. Classic aged Brunello doesn’t happen every year; look for vintages from 2015, 2012, 2010, 2007, 2006, 2004, 2001 and 1997.
Labels to check out: Villa I Cipressi, Amantis, Mocali Riserva, La Colombina, Innocenti, Le Gode.
Syrah
This dark red grape variety is also called shiraz. It comes from France originally, but is now grown around the world. It’s a bold, meaty wine that pairs well with darker meats and loads of spice. It carries notes of blueberry and black plum, but can also be chocolatey with tones of tobacco and green peppercorn. Durif, or petit syrah, is a cross-bred grape that has thicker skins and produces a full-bodied, tannic wine. It’s planted widely in California.
Labels to check out: Cypress Vineyards, Clos du Bois, Bogle California.
Rose
These wines incorporate color from the grape skins, but not quite enough to make it a true red. The color can range from pale pink to light orange to a near purple, depending on what grapes and techniques are used. Rose wines can be still or sparkling and have a wide range of sweetness. It’s grown around the world and, contrary to popular belief, it’s not made by mixing red wine and white wine. That practice is actually forbidden by law in France, excepting champagne.
Labels to check out: Chateau d’Esclans, Hampton Water, Miraval Provence, Wolffer Estate.