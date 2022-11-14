Mount Carmel Elementary’s first grade treated veterans and other honored guests last Thursday to a Veterans Day concert titled “Salute to our Veterans”.
Volunteer High School’s NJROTC Honor Guard opened the event with the presentation of colors followed by singing the National Anthem, and reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
Students Kasin Kinder and Lelia Barnett performed a rendition of the Preamble ot the U.S. Constitution, after which Marine Sgt. Joe McCann spoke to the students and visitors about the importance of Veterans Day.
“When Francis Scott Key wrote the ‘Star Spangled Banner’ almost 200 years ago he called America the land of the free and the home of the brave,” McCann said. “Those words are as true today as they were back then. Throughout this nation’s history America’s (Army) soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines and Coast Guard have answered the call to defend our freedom, aid our friends and allies, and turn back aggressors. We can never fully repay the debt of gratitude to the more than 650,000 American service members who died in battle, nor the 1.4 million who were wounded. We can, however, recognize and thank the 25 million veterans still living today.”
Sgt. McCann recited the words inscribed in the Korean War memorial in Washington D.C.
“Our nation honors our sons and daughters who answered the call within a country they never knew and a people they never met.”
McCann added, “Those words apply equally to our WWI, WWII, Vietnam and Gulf War veterans, as well as those who most recently served in Afghanistan and Iraq. They apply to today’s active duty service members who or tomorrow’s veterans. Those who are helping maintain peace throughout the world. Today it is our privilege to say thank you to all of America’s veterans, to let them know we appreciate them for their service, and honor them for their sacrifices. The price of freedom is high. We cannot afford to forget those willing to pay.”
Among the song performed were This Land is my Land, My Country Tis of Thee, Stars and Stripes Forever, America the Beautiful, You’re a Grand Ole’ Flag, and This is My Country.
A video of the entire concert can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
Veterans were asked to stand and be recognized when their branch of service came up during the Armed Forces Medley.
Active duty Army Sgt. Chris Dodd and Sgt. Michael Hopkins then spoke to the audience and students, expressing their gratitude for the performances and hard work that went into the concert.
Mount Carmel Elementary alumni Austin Mulls, who is currently serving in the Navy, offered a video message to students and visitors, followed by a special tribute song performed by the entire First Grade.
At the conclusion of the song MCES principal Amy Glass was a bit teary-eyed as she offered closing comments.
“Veterans you have done your duty to your families, to your fallen comrades, and to your country,” Glass said. “You have honorable served your nation with great distinction, and we can never say it enough for your service in war and in peace. On behalf of our school, Mount Carmel Elementary, we thank you.”
The final song was “God Bless American” sung by all in attendance.