Now that we’ve got costumes for the family, including the pets, it’s time to costume the house, too. Keep reading for some easy ways to DIY your own Halloween decor.
Webs Galore: Pop up a spooky arched entry with some branches and stretchy spider webs. Anchor the two branches on either side of your sidewalk or walkway. Tie the ends together with garden twine, then cover your arch with stretchy webs. Hang spiders and other creepy crawlies off the arch for more scares.
Witchy Ways: Cut witch’s hats out of black construction paper and add them to family portraits. It also works with bats, mice and other spooky critters. For the front door, grab a florist’s foam wreath of any size that works for your door and fill it with black feathers (or purple, or orange. It’s your wreath). Or use a gang of plastic spiders or rats. Let your imagination run creepy.
Googly Gourds: Grab some decorative seasonal gourds on your next grocery run. Affix googly eyes and arrange them in groups around the porch, table, mantle or anywhere else that needs a dose of spooky silliness.
What a Web: Use black twine to make a giant spider’s web on any available wall space. Add foam spiders and other creepies as needed.
Candy Corn Candles: Some may say this is the only acceptable use of candy corn. Take clear glass hurricanes or cylinders and fill about a third of the way with candy corn. Nest a white candle in the center of each. The candy will hold the candles up. Note: Don’t leave the lit candles unattended. Sugar is still flammable.
What Carving?: Wrap your pumpkin in gauze bandages. Put on leftover googly eyes from the gourds. Mummy pumpkin, coming right up!
Bubble, Bubble: Make your Halloween punch extra scary. Put orange and red tissue squares on top of a grapevine wreath. Nestle a black cauldron bowl on top of the paper (it should look like flames) and pour in your favorite punch. Add dry ice for the smoke.
Wine Bottle Candlesticks: Recycle those bottles by painting them matte black and adding taper candles (drippy or not) for a ghoulishly clever and chic Halloween look.