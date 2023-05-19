Tribute artist Matt Cordell will be performing a concert on June 3 to benefit Hawkins County Humane Society’s building fund.
The event is called “All Shook Up” and will be held at the American Legion in Rogersville. Cordell is well known for his Elvis and Jason Aldean tributes and as a top headliner in Pigeon Forge.
In fact, Cordell has performed on major cruise ships and has gone all over the world with his act. He has performed in the world tour of Grease and he was also a top act in Las Vegas.
With only a few tickets left at the Humane Society for sale, the show is expected to sell out. However, Cordell has agreed to return for a second show to support the Humane Society for their building fund match.
Deadline 2024 to raise $125,000
The Hawkins County Commission voted to award the Humane society $250,000 from the ARPA fund. Of that amount the HCHS must match half, or $125,000, through its regular fundraising
The Humane Society has a deadline of September of 2024 to raise $125,000. Shelter director Sandy Behnkn has found herself “all shook up” too as she, her staff and volunteers are scrambling to raise the money for the expansion of the shelter. Hawkins County Humane Society is a no kill shelter. “We will not kill animals here to make room for more animals,” Behnke said. “Our purpose is to save lives.”
Top Headliner at Graceland
Cordell is well known as a top headliner and will be performing as a tribute to Elvis and he will also be performing as Jason Aldean. Cordell has been in the top five picks for Graceland every year and has won best Elvis for the last five years.
The concert will also feature some rock, 50’s, 60’s and 70’s music as well. Additionally, there will be raffles, auction items, baked goods, pizza, hotdogs and drinks to purchase and all money raised will go towards the building fund.
“The show is going to sell out with just a handful of tickets left. Is it me or is it the animals?” Cordell jokingly asked. “If the people want a second show to benefit the shelter again I will do it.”
Between emergency rescues and people surrendering their animals, the shelter is now also overflowing with spring litters of puppies and kittens. All cages are full and the shelter has been forced to use crates stacked in every room in order to save lives from animal cruelty rescues as well as from people threatening to harm the animals if they don’t take them in.
“We need the extra space desperately,” Behnke said. “With the $250,000 total we can add an addition and double our intake. Just today we have four dogs we must go get. Their owner has a warrant out for arrest and the dogs have been abandoned without food or water.”
Behnke added, “We have no idea where we will put these dogs but we have to save them. And there is another place we have to go where two adults were incarcerated, leaving behind two more dogs, and again, put them where?”
A chance for a better life
There have been many heartbreaking stories but many have happy outcomes thanks to the efforts of Behnke, her staff and volunteers.
On one rescue a white dog was frightened and decided to hide when they arrived. He had been abandoned. Behnke wasn’t about to leave without him.
Suddenly the dog appeared out of nowhere and touched her hand.
“I wrapped my arms around his frail body and cried,” she said. “We named him Ghost. He is now living his best life as an emotional support dog. It is stories such as his that make it so important to have space for every animal in need. They all deserve a chance for a better life.”
People want to help
Behnke said they are working non stop on grants to raise the money.
“We received one from Walmart for $500,” she said. “The monetary donations coming in range from $20 to $500. People want to help. I have always said this will be hard to raise given we have supporters now who donate supplies for the immediate needs of the animals and most people cannot support the animals and the building fund.”
Behnke added, “So we will have auctions, yard sales, raffles, concerts and write for grants. My dream before I leave the shelter is to have a larger, updated building to be able to help more animals.”