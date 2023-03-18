Walk among the nation’s biggest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs when Jurassic Quest opens at Bristol Motor Speedway for one weekend only March 24-26.
Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled on land.
“Deep dive” into the “Ancient Oceans” exhibit to come face to face with the largest apex predator that ever existed – a moving, life-size, 50-foot-long megalodon.
In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dino skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities, and more.
New for 2023, Jurassic Quest is bringing more hands-on activities, education and fun. This evolution, Jurassic Quest includes an expanded Excavation Station and more Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.
Even our animatronic herd has expanded to include more fan favorites and “The Quest,” a self-guided scavenger hunt style activity where budding paleontologists can become Jr. Dinosaur Trainers, and a new fan-favorite video tour featuring our star dino trainers: Safari Sarah, Dino Dustin, Prehistoric Nick and Park Ranger Marty (also available to access after you leave via QR code)! Meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops (all included with general admission).
The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinos – from the largest predators to playful baby dinos – are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed the earth billions of years ago.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs and ancient giants of the sea looked and moved.
General admission tickets are $22 include access to the dinosaur and marine exhibits, arts and crafts activities, and dinosaur shows. There are rides and activities that require activity tickets available on site, or guests can upgrade to the Kids Unlimited Ticket ($36). Entry is free for children under age 2.
Guests can walk through the dinosaur experience at their own pace, and strollers are permitted. Socks required for inflatable attractions. Some venues may have wheelchairs for use, but please contact the venue in advance to make arrangements.
When (Public Hours):
Friday, March 24: 1pm-8pm
Saturday, March 25: 9am-8pm
Sunday, March 26: 9am-7pm
Press Preview: RSVP FOR PRESS PREVIEW / OPENING DAY PRESS VISITS
Friday, March 24: 11am-12pm before public opening
Live, zoom, in-studio interviews available with dinosaur trainers and baby dinos
Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America. Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an as-close-as-you-can-get look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Developed with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail including the most realistic likenesses, movement and sound.