Corey Tester considers himself to be an independent artist for the moment but he is not ruling out a recording label. Tester specializes in country music and writes music as well as sings.
He has written and recorded music recognized by country star Colt Ford called “Breaking Hearts and Burning Gas”. Ford added Tester on instagram after hearing Tester’s music. Ford made a post on Instagram On July 3 telling his fans “Listen to Breakin’ Hearts and Burning Gas by Corey Tester #np #SoundCloud”.
Tester replied to Ford, “Breakin Hearts and Burning Gas on all platforms”. Ford has also texted Tester on Instagram telling him he liked the song. His music is on all platforms including Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.
Tester’s first recording was a song about his wife. They had known each other since they were 13 and had grown up together. The song is called “Wherever you are” and reminds Tester about the time it took to finally win her over. “She was the girl next door. Even being just 13 years old, I knew.”
Money well spent
Small Town Anthem is another recent release and was written about Rogersville. Tester grew up in Hidden Valley close to Amis Mill. “Driving down the back roads is still something I still like to do. This is home.”
“Feels like 98” is a release created with Ben Grover, a local performer in Rogersville. Ben has an old school bus that he has turned into a place to practice.
Tester is encouraging Grover to also record his music for platforms. Together the two recorded the song in Bristol VA at Audioasis. Matt Smile is the producer there. Smile also does album covers, music videos and photography. Additionally, he also uses musical elements by adding musical instruments to songs for Justin Beaver and John Legend to name a few.
Sessions cost $500 to record for up to 8 hours of studio time. Tester has spent $3000 on recording now but feels it was money well spent when his music catches the attention of Colt Ford.
Tester is very fond of Smile and says not only is he a great producer, but he is a very kind person. “First time I met him I felt like I’d known him for a long time. I have a lot of respect for him.”
Knoxville radio station playing his song
In South Carolina Tester met Rowdy Roger who is a viral TicTok star. Roger wanted to do a song with Tester so they did. Their song, “Red Recognize” has over 20,000 streams. Roger knew a Disc Jockey at radio station 96.7 in Knoxville and the station began playing their song.
This gave Tester an idea to promote his music by stopping by local country radio stations with his demos. He hopes the smaller stations will talk to him and be willing to play his music. That would be a start. Tester says he is willing to put the work in, “whatever it takes. As far back as I can remember, this is all I want.”
As far as a record label goes, Tester would be interested in signing with Holler Boy Records. “Ryan Upchurch is my idol and he has produced under Hollar Boy. “Upchurch’s music is different. He’s sort of like almost all country and then rap with maybe a banjo mixed in.”
Benefit fundraiser for ‘Miss Pat’
Tester and Grover teamed up again on Saturday at Honkytonk Hakes to play for free as a benefit fundraiser for a senior in need of home repairs, Miss Pat.
“I love my town, Rogersville. It will always be my home. I’m trying to give back to the town that made me who I am.”
In spite of Tester’s music growing in popularity, he is still not sure if he wants a recording label or to stay independent. Staying independent, his music belongs to him to control as he sees best.
A label would mean a contract which would include touring. Tester has four children and has also adopted his little brother which would make going on tour difficult but he’s not ruling out any possibilities.
“I have to be getting close.”