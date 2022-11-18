Santa Claus will be visiting Hawkins County from one end to the other throughout December, but in Bulls Gap his appearance might be overshadowed by a couple of “Moonshiners.”
Bulls Gap City Manager Mike Solomon announced Wednesday that Mark Ramsey and Digger Manes from the Discovery Channel docu-series “Moonshiners” will serve as Grand Marshalls of the town’s Dec. 4 Christmas parade.
Dec. 3-4 will be a big Christmas weekend in Hawkins County with parades in Rogersville and Church Hill on Saturday, Dec. 3, and in Bulls Gap on Sunday, Dec. 4.
Solomon noted that Bulls Gap will be kicking off a new event that weekend, with the new “Christmas at the Farm” holiday craft bazaar which will take place at The Farm city park on VFW Road Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.
“There will be craft vendors as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus who will be there each day 3-6 p.m.,” Solomon said. “Be sure to get your picture made with Santa. The annual Christmas Tree Lighting will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m. at Bulls Gap City Hall. Refreshments and music will follow at the town’s Community Center.”
The Bulls Gap Christmas Parade is Sunday, Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. with lineup at Bulls Gap School beginning at 12:30 p.m. where Santa will share the parade spotlight with Mark and Digger.
For more information about parade or the the two-day “Christmas at the Farm” holiday craft bazaar call Bulls Gap City Hall at (423) 235-5216 or Pete Shipley at (423) 754-5407.
Dec. 3-4 will definitely be the busiest weekend for Santa in Hawkins County as parade and Christmas event season kicks off. Here’s what’s going on throughout the rest of Hawkins County in December.
Rogersville’s “Home Town Christmas”
The Rogersville Christmas parade is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at 4 p.m., with lineup beginning at 3 p.m. in the parking lot in front of East Rogersville Baptist Church and Rogersville Middle School.
The theme this year is “Home Town Christmas” and any group entering a float to be judged must arrive in front of the East Rogersville Baptist Church parking lot no later than 2:30 p.m.
Prizes will be awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th place floats.
Immediately after the conclusion of the parade there will be a Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony in front of the Hawkins County Courthouse where students from Hawkins Elementary School and Rogersville Middle School will perform Christmas music.
For more information about the Rogersville Christmas Parade and Tree Lighting contact Nancy Barker at (423) 272-2186.
Other Rogersville Events
The Rogersville First United Methodist Church will host “Hanging of the Greens” on Sunday, Nov. 27 at 6 p.m. followed by A Christmas Bazaar in the Fellowship Hall to benefit the church Youth Group.
The Christmas Bazaar will feature Refreshments, Handmade Holiday Craft Items, Handmade items for the home, sewing, knitting, candles, garden, toys and home decor, Baked goods, candies and snacks, Canned goods and Preserves, Vintage Christmas Decorations, and New gift and household items.
Donations for the sale may be brought to the Fellowship Hall on Sunday morning or before the Hanging of the Greens. Anyone with questions can call Lorraine Campbell at 423-754-4909.
St. Henry’s Catholic Church will host a Christmas Bazaar on Dec. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Dec. 3 from 8 a.m. until noon.
The Hale Springs Inn will host seatings of “Breakfast with Santa” on Dec. 3 at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. where children can enjoy a meal with Santa, listen to Santa tell a story, and work on a Christmas craft. Reservations are required. For more info call (423) 272-5171.
Also on Dec. 3 The Elf Shop will be located at the the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce building at 110 E. Kyle Street from noon until 4 p.m. where children can stop in and buy presents for their parents and other family members. Everything at The Elf Shop costs between $1 and $5.
The Amis Mill Trading Post will be open Dec. 10 from 9 a.m to 2 p.m. with a special holiday lineup of local Christmas themed products made in Hawkins County. There will be gifts, decorations, art, baked goods, and more. Anyone interested in becoming a vender can email Joan Wentworth at 13JoanB@gmail.com. Visitors are invited to enjoy tours of the historic Amis Mill property guided by owner Jake Jacobs beginning at 2 p.m.
Mount Carmel
Mount Carmel will host its first ever Tree Lighting Ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Music Stage on Main Street. The public is invited to help kick off the Christmas season at the event which will include singing carols by candlelight, hot cider and hot chocolate, and the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
The Mount Carmel Christmas Parade is Saturday, Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. with lineup beginning at 1 p.m. in the Hardees parking lot.
The Santa Run will be all day Saturday Dec. 17 beginning at 8 a.m. Santa will jump on top of a Mount Carmel fire truck that morning, and he’s not going back to the North Pole until he’s passed every home in Mount Carmel. Anyone who greets Santa at the road gets a generals helping of candy.
Church Hill
The Church Hill Christmas Parade will be Saturday, Dec. 3 at 11 a.m., with lineup at 10 a.m. at the Church Hill Fitness Center parking lot. It’s going to be a good event for anyone with a sweet tooth. A little elf at Church Hill City Hall told the Review that after all the candy had been purchased for the parade, Mayor Deal ordered his staff to “double it”. The mayor also demanded that the city only buy “good candy” because he doesn’t want to see rejected candy littering the roadway.
Surgoinsville
The Surgoinsville Christmas Parade is Dec. 17 at 11 a.m. Lineup is at 10 a.m. at the Surgoinsville United Methodist Church.
(Does your church, club or organization have a Christmas event coming up that you want the public to attend. Email your announcement to jeff.bobo@therogersvillereview.com and we’ll get it in the next edition of the paper, and online.)