The folks who have brought us the 12 Mile Yard Sale on the first Saturday in October for more than 20 years are hoping to start a spring new tradition.
On Saturday, May 13 Clinch Valley and surrounding communities will host the first ever Clinch Mountain Community Yard Sale.
Organizer Karen Berg said a lot of people have been asking for a spring event, and it makes sense. After spring cleaning is completed, there’s always a lot of extra junk to get rid of.
And, if the 12 Mile Yard Sale has taught us anything, it’s that one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.
Unlike the 12 Mile Yard Sale, the spring Clinch Mountain Community Yard Sale (CMCYS) isn’t limiting itself to to Clinch Valley Road. Any location in the vicinity of Clinch Mountain is welcome to participate.
Poor Valley residents have thei own spring sale, and they have said they’d like ot partner with the CMCYS to draw a bigger crowd, Berg said.
CMCYS has a Facebook page and Berg is encouraging buyers and sellers to join and post what they’re selling and where they’ll be located.
If there’s something you want to buy, post that as well, and a seller might see your post and lead you to the the item.
“A lot of people wanted a spring event,” Berg told the Review. “I needed to get rid of a lot of stuff. I’m doing a renovation in the kitchen, and I just want it out.”
Berg added, “It’s for anybody in the area. It’s not like the ’12-Mile’. If they want to post it on the Clinch Mountain Community Yard Sale Facebook site, then they can put what they have and where they’ll be. That way people can map out their route. You might be selling in Poor Valley, but no one will know where you are unless you post it.”
Berg said she and a bunch of other regulars will still be on the Clinch Valley Road route from the Rt. 70N intersection to the Rt. 31 intersection. But it’s not limited to that stretch of highway.
“If they want to do it on the way to Sneedville, if they want to do it on the way to Mooresburg, or if they want to do it on Rt. 66 or Rt. 70, anybody in the area can participate,” Berg said. “The 12 Mile Yard Sale is going to stay the way it is, and if you stick to the original 12 miles, you’ll see a lot of sales. But it can go on further down the road. That’s why I’m trying to get everybody to post where they are (selling).”
Berg’s residence is on that narrow stretch of Rt. 66N between the two sections of Clinch Valley Road. It’s easy to pick out because its the yard sale with a large quantity of walking sticks on display.
Berg said she’s got an abundance of glassware, pottery, antique furniture, cabinets, and a lot of other items.
A lot of people have already posted on Facebook what they’re selling and what they’re looking for. Berg suggests everyone do their homework on the Facebook page before they come to the sale.
If nothing else, it’s an excuse to get out for a scenic ride around Clinch Mountain, Berg noted.