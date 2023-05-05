12 Mile Yard Sale 2022

Hidden treasures on Clinch Valley Road during the 2022 12 Mile Yard Sale in October. A new annual spring tradition begins Saturday May 13 with the inaugural Clinch Mountain Community Yard Sale.

 Jeff Bobo

The folks who have brought us the 12 Mile Yard Sale on the first Saturday in October for more than 20 years are hoping to start a spring new tradition.

