Here’s a guide to several programs taking place at Tennessee State Parks in January from one end of the state to another.
Learn all about raptors and birds of prey
Tims Ford State Park: Jan. 10, 17, 25, and 31.
Do you know the difference between a raptor and a bird? If not, here’s your chance to find out and discuss all about Tims Ford State Park’s five resident birds of prey. Tims Ford State Park is located in Winchester. For more info call (931) 968-3536.
Flock to join women on a guided duck hunt
Reelfoot Lake State Park: January 4-6
Visit Reelfoot Lake State Park for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see the sunrise from a duck blind, enjoy breakfast in between duck callings, and network with other women who love the outdoors. Cost: $300 per person
Reelfoot Lake State Park is in the northwest corner of Tennessee. It encompasses Reelfoot Lake in Lake and Obion counties near Tiptonville. The park itself makes up 280 acres, divided into ten sections around the lake. For more information call (731) 253-9652.
Venture out for a guided night hike
Explore various state parks at night. You’ll learn about seasonal nighttime insects and animals. Bring a headlamp or flashlight–not your phone’s flashlight–and experience the natural environment at night!
Edgar Evins State Park in Silver Point (931) 646-3080: Jan. 6
Fort Loudoun State Park in Vonore (423) 420-2331: Jan. 7
Savage Gulf State Park in Palmer (931) 779-3532: Jan. 20, 27
Experience a guided tour of Sabine Hill
Sycamore Shoals State Park: Jan. 13
Architectural historians consider Sabine Hill to be one of the finest examples of wood-framed Federal architecture in the State of Tennessee. Tour this beautiful home—a site on the National Register of Historic Places—and hear the rich history of the Taylor Family of Carter County. Cost: $9 per adult and $5 for ages 7-17. For more information call (423) 543-5808.
Locate hidden treasures
Hiwassee/Ocee Scenic River State Park: Jan. 15
Are you ready for the world’s largest treasure hunt? During this program, learn how to operate and use your smartphone/GPS device to locate geocaches (hidden treasures with grid coordinates). After this family-friendly activity ends, share the warmth of a campfire and enjoy some s’mores with Ranger Jeremy. Cost: $5 per person. Hiwassee/Ocee Scenic River State Park is located in Delano. For more info call (423) 263-0050.
Discover the potential of plants for the table and for the medicine cabinet
Warrior’s Path State Park: Jan. 21
Come to Warriors’ Path State Park for an introduction to wildcrafting–the age-old practice of collecting plant materials in their natural habitat for food, medicine, and craft! With more than 25 years of experience teaching the cultural heritage of native plants, Ila Hatter will teach participants the traditional uses of the common plants of our yards, gardens, and nearby woodlands. She will combine her knowledge of flora with folklore! Hear interesting stories that go with the botany of wildcrafting. Cost: $5 per person. warrior’s Path State Park is in Kingsport. For more info call (423) 239-8531.
Explore the history of Mousetail Landing’s peanut crop
Mousetail Landing State Park: Jan. 21
Join us at Mousetail Landing’s Park Pavilion to learn about peanuts–one of the most popular crops that came from Mousetail Landing. Come learn how to make different food products using peanuts and their health benefits! You’ll be offered samples to take home at the end of the demonstrations. Cost: $5 per person. Mounsetail Landing State Park is located in Linden. For more info call (731) 847-0841.
Learn about current research in Tennessee Archaeology
Montgomery Bell State Park: Jan. 28
This annual event provides a day-long showcase for professional archaeologists, students, and the interested public to learn about recent research into Tennessee’s archaeological heritage. Montgomery Bell State Park is located in Burns. For more info call (615) 797-9052.