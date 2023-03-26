The Church Hill BMA voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt a new personnel policy handbook for the city and its employees.
Though the new ordinance was passed, the BMA also voted 5-0 that sick leave be amended to uncap how many days may be accrued.
City Attorney Chris Raines stated that he had been revising the policy with the aid of MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) to update language that could be a potential harm to Title VI eligibility and that specifically outlines a job description for the fire chief.
“Economic conditions have changed and underlying laws have made certain changes necessary,” Raines said, noting that the policy from 2004 would need to be repealed.
The acceptance of this new personnel policy repeals the old one and is to be distributed to all current and new employees of the city after taking effect.
Sick leave amendment
Sick leave was a topic of discussion during the BMA’s first formal reading of the ordinance. Many board members worried that certain employees could abuse the sick leave system and cost too much money.
Alderman Keith Gibson questioned if capping sick days would actually serve the city’s best interest.
Mayor Deal agreed, stating that he had done research on other municipalities that allowed uncapped sick days, “(We will) have the ones that abuse it,” however he also stated, “I think if (employees) earn something, I don’t think the city of Church Hill has the right to take it.”
The mayor also stated that any sick days accrued were “well deserved.”
The BMA agreed that employees who had acquired enough sick days could use them toward retirement for the years of service given to the city.
Gibson made the motion to amend the policy and uncap sick leave days with Alderman Kenneth Luster seconding the motion. The board voted “yes” unanimously.
“I think the right thing to do is not cap (sick days),” Mayor Deal said, “I think that serves employees’ best business and, actually, I think it serves the city’s best interests,” believing that the change will motivate workers to work harder for their benefits.
Job descriptions
The policy defines the duties of Fire Chief Will Mullins to oversee training, running of the station, the hiring and evaluation of employees, and other responsibilities.
Raines also explained that the updated policy changes certain job descriptions, giving the example that reconciliations of the bank accounts is now the city recorder’s duty as opposed to the clerk’s.
New police officer
In other business, the BMA voted 5-0 to hire new police officer Trevor Blake Perry.
Perry will have to go through training before he is a full officer for the city of Church Hill.
Alderman Tipton explained that he had been in discussion with Police Chief Chad Mosley about hiring a new officer and that the two believed it would be a great benefit to the town with the city’s growing population.
Police Chief, Chad Mosley explained, “Trevor Blake Perry will be filling a vacancy created after Will Mullins was promoted to fire chief.”
Chief Mosley also explained that Perry is a recent college graduate with an A.S. in criminal justice. He grew up in Church Hill and is excited to serve his community.