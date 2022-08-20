Jennette Sterritt has been doing artwork for as long as she can remember.
She says that she majored in Art in High School and had planned on going to Art school, but life got in the way, so she is pretty much self-taught. As Jennette puts it, “Art is like anything else; you must practice often to get good at it.”
Jennette’s favorite subjects for painting are landscapes, and if you come by The Local Artists Gallery and take a look at her work, you will see that she has some beautiful landscapes on display. She says she creates most of them in her head, but does use pictures for reference. She travels a lot , so she gets to see lots of new places.
Most of these places become her inspiration for the landscapes that she creates. Jennette says that she does have other subjects for her paintings, such as animals, people, and objects but she is still practicing at those to get better.
Jennette’s art is not limited to just painting, she also does a lot of crafts which she sells at The Gallery as well. She is also the creator and site administrator for the “People’s Creative Corner” Facebook group page.
This group is meant to inspire others to be creative and is open to any Art or Craft medium. The members are allowed to share their creations, add new members, comment on other member’s work, and sell their stuff. It is a private group, but anyone can request to join.
Jennette has taught painting classes to large and small groups, she also has a few craft videos on Youtube and she has done live craft videos on her Facebook group page as well. Jennette believes everyone has a creative side and encourages them to find it. Art is not just a hobby for her; it is her passion and always will be.
Jennette and The Local Artists Gallery would like to invite everyone to a Meet and Greet on Thursday, Aug. 18 from 6-8 at The Gallery, 124 E. Main St. Rogersville. Please come out and meet Jennette and view her wonderful creations.
The Local Artists Gallery is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
We have completed our reorganization and have some spots available for new Artists who might be looking for a venue to display and sell their work, please stop by and talk to us.