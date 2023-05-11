It’s going to be a “Summer of Fun” at Rogersville City Park in 2023 with a special event planned every weekend from Memorial weekend to the beginning of the next school year.
Parks and Rec program administrator Matthew Smiley presented the Parks Board Tuesday a summer calendar of events for between May 27 and Aug. 5.
Smiley told the Board he noticed after taking the job in July of 2022 that there was a lull in activity at the park between the Fourth of July kickball tournament and the beginning of the flag football season in mid-August.
“I decided I wanted to figure out how to keep us a little more busy over the summer,” Smiley said. “I’ve been working on this since about August. I worked on it for about four weeks before I presented this idea of keeping something going every weekend to (P&R director) Matthew (Elkins). Matthew liked the idea, so I came up with the inaugural 2023 Summer of Fun.”
Smiley worked out the schedule so that a special event occurs every other Friday, and every other Saturday. It might be something simple like a midnight swim or activity at the pool on Friday night, and then the next weekend a sports tournament or fun activity on Saturday at the park.
The Summer of Fun kicks off Saturday, May 27 with a Whiffle Ball tournament and then the next weekend on Friday, June 2 will be the first Moonlight Swim. The Saturday after that on June 10 is a Disc Golf tournament.
There are also activities during the week throughout the summer as well such as a Youth Golf Clinic on June 7-8, which is a Wednesday and Thursday, and the Youth Summer Camp July 10-14.
The Summer of Fun Schedule of events is as follows. (Events with an asterix require pre-registration online at rogersville.recdesk.com/community/program)
Moonlight Swims
June 2nd 8-11 pm
June 16th 8- 11 pm
June 30th 8-11 pm
July 14th 8-11 pm
Sports Tournaments
- Wiffleball May 27th 10 am
- Youth Golf Clinic June 7-8 1 pm
- Disc Golf June 10th 10 am
- Beach Volleyball June 24th 10 am
- Cornhole July 1 10 am
- Kickball July 4th 10 am
- 3v3 Basketball July 4th 10 am
- Guys & Dolls Golf Night July 14th 5:30 pm
- Pickleball July 22nd 10 am
Weekend Programs
- Painting in the Park: June 10th 6 pm
Karaoke Night @The Pool: June 16th 8 pm
BINGO in the Park: June 24th 7 pm
Movie Night in the Park: July 28th 8 pm
Back to School Bash @ The Pool for Grades 9-12 Aug. 4th 7 pm
Back to School Bash @ The Pool for Grades K-8th Grade August 5th 7pm
Weekly Programs
Music Junction: Every Thursday 7-9 pm (Park Building)
Bootcamp Fitness: Every Thursday through June 29th 6-6:45pm (City Park Stage)
Aquafit @ The Pool: June-July: Every Saturday: 10 am, Every Tuesday 6 pm
For more information about the Summer of Fun or specific events email MattS@RogersvilleTN.gov or call (423)-272-2545.