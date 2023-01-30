Livesay, Metz and Edens

Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay introduced Hawkins County’s 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Star’s Award recipients Amelia Metz, center, and Jeanette Edens, right.

 Jeff Bobo

Cherokee High School student Amelia Metz and longtime Bulls Gap business and community leader Jeanette Edens were announced Thursday as Hawkins County’s 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Star’s Award recipients.

Rogersville, TN

Jan. 27, 2023

