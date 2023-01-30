Cherokee High School student Amelia Metz and longtime Bulls Gap business and community leader Jeanette Edens were announced Thursday as Hawkins County’s 2022 Governor’s Volunteer Star’s Award recipients.
Both were honored last Thursday during the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce breakfast hosted by the Of One Accord ministry.
Every year each county in Tennessee nominates a Governor’s Volunteer Star’s Award recipient in the youth category, and in the adult category.
Aside from being honored in their home counties these recipients are also invited to attend the 2022 GVSA banquet which will take place on April 2, 2023 at the Franklin Marriott in Franklin.
During that banquet a statewide GVSA recipient will be announced in both the youth and adult categories.
At Thursday’s chamber meeting the accomplishments of Metz and Edens were presented by Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay.
Amelia Metz
Nominated by Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, for her outstanding youth accomplishments, Amelia Metz is a model student, volunteer and youth leader exemplifying leadership in her community and state.
Her volunteer efforts began at 10 years old to establish a giving tree for disadvantaged classmates. She insured students were provided clothing, art supplies, food, and 4-H Camp fees.
In high school, Amelia has volunteered with the Heritage Lights Youth Leadership Program in multiple programs to help those-in-need and also through the local Chamber of Commerce assisting in projects which offer economic growth.
Amelia has volunteered in community events like Heritage Days and Trunk or Treat. She regularly volunteers in projects to help the poor, including food distributions with the local food pantry, collecting materials for the local homeless shelter and wrapping Christmas gifts for foster children.
She serves a local organization called Forward Flag to serve residents who have served in the military and their families and she serves as a volunteer in the Appalachia Fair.
Amelia is also the Marketing Director for Cherokee High School’s “Yearbook”. She started an effort to insure every student needing a yearbook, unable to purchase one receives one.
Other organizations where Amelia has served include: United Way, the local Humane Society, Isaiah House 1:17, the 4-H Honor Club and People Loving People Thanksgiving Dinners for 5,000 people.
All of this activity is in addition to be a star athlete on Cherokee High School’s track team.
Jeanette Edens
Jeanette’s friend and nominator stated she is the first person “always” ready to volunteer to help with local community needs. Most of her volunteer efforts are through organizations that require year round commitments.
Jeanette serves as Treasurer with the Bulls Gap Kiwanis Club, Treasurer with the Business Profession Women, Vice President with the Library Board, and Co-Chairs for the Bulls Gap Craft and Music Festival.
She is on the board for the Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce, the Bulls Gap Planning Commission, a member of the Lions Club, and volunteers on Career Day at her local school.
Jeanette is at most Chamber functions serving including the Cruise-Ins, Legislative Breakfast, Annual Chamber Banquet, Golf Tournament and other Chamber events.
Jeanette is the manager at Bulls Gap’s Apex Bank also leading the Bank to participate in and promote community efforts, most recently doing auctions to raise money for an Isaiah 1:17 House for foster children.
Local residents see Jeanette literally every week serving to insure Hawkins County is constantly providing family activities for their residents.