Gifting to the person that has everything just got easier.
You can give them the warm fuzzies all year long by supporting a cause that’s dear to their heart. Get started giving the best gift ever now.
Finding a Charity
First, think of the person you’re giving to and think of the causes they enjoy supporting or might enjoy supporting. If they have a house full of rescue dogs, consider animal charities, for instance.
Then find a charity worth giving to. You can use sites like Charity Navigator to find organizations that responsibly use your donations. It also gives you suggestions on different topics, so you can browse by interest, too.
Making the Gift
Next, choose how much you want to give. Different charities may have different levels of giving for you to peruse, but remember that every little bit helps. Heifer International, for instance, maintains a gift catalog that allows you to choose concrete examples of what your money goes to. A flock of chicks is $20 or $10 per month. You can purchase a goat for a family for $120, or shares for $10. Ducks are $20 each, honeybees are $30 and so on. The organization will then send them free honor cards to let them know you gave on their behalf.
Giving the Gift
Like Heifer International’s honor cards, most organizations will contact the person you’re giving on behalf of to let them know. They may even send something beyond a card, such as when you adopt an animal at a wildlife organization. The World Wildlife Foundation offers a Tub of Cubs or a Bucket of Frogs (don’t worry, they’re plushies) to help your recipient learn more about wildlife conservation in a cute and fuzzy way. You can also choose other stuffed critters if cubs and frogs aren’t your thing.
Regular Giving
You may choose to have your gift go out monthly, quarterly or annually on behalf of your recipient, setting up a gift that keeps on giving. For smaller organizations, a long-term gift, even if it might be smaller than a lump-sum gift, makes it easy to plan programming to help their cause. Your recipient will appreciate it, too, as it stretches out the gift all year.