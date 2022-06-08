Farmhouse in the Valley will host “Day in the Country Vendors Market” on Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Numerous vendors will bring an abundance of wares, art, and handmade works for shoppers to enjoy outside on the lawn and inside the farmhouse. There will be home décor, boutique, jewelry, food, nostalgia, and gifts.
A lunchtime cafe will be presented by “Miss Bea’s at the Farmhouse”.
Lunch will feature classic summertime sandwiches and assorted desserts that Connie Reeves (Miss Bea’s) is known for. Walk-ins are welcome and will be seated on a first-come-first-served basis beginning at 11 a.m.
The farmhouse was built in 1881 and features all the original millwork, fireplace mantels, plank flooring, and a “floating” staircase with cantilevered loft.
The owners, Bret and Tammy Kunselman, have updated the house with fresh paint, new roofing, and lighting. Many of the rooms have been finessed with displays for nostalgic shopping and features an art gallery and boutique located on the main level of the main house.
The farmhouse is open every Saturday for shopping 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The venue areas are used for dinners, cooking classes, entertainment, parties, luncheons, teas, bridal and baby showers, and family reunions. The “Cottage Studio” is located at the back of the property and is used for arts and crafts classes and smaller gatherings.
The public is encouraged to attend the June 19 event and support local vendors and small businesses that will be featured.
It is suggested that folks bring cash for food and smaller purchases, in addition to credit cards for vendors who accept them.
Admission is free, and parking is free on the farmhouse property.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located at 573 Carter’s Valley Loop Road in Rogersville. For more information call 423-956-3074
