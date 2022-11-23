Come celebrate Christmas with friends and family at the Netherland Inn and Boatyard National Historic Site, just as Margaret and Richard Netherland celebrated over 200 years ago- dating all the way back to 1818.
This festive event will feature beautiful decorations, warm cider, special treats, and lively music. This year’s “1818 Christmas at the Inn” will take place Friday and Saturday nights on December 9 and 10 from 6 PM – 8PM., and Sunday afternoon, December 11 from 2-4 p.m..
On Friday night, you are in for a special treat as The BlackBerry Brothers and Mountain Gospel Bands will provide music in the Inn and the Daniel Phillips Family (string instruments) will be located in the reproduction Bank Barn Museum.
On Saturday night, the ever-popular Hillbilly Hippies will perform in the Inn and the DB String Ensemble will provide entertainment in the Bank Barn. On Sunday, the Harp Ensemble “Stringart” will play for guests in the Inn while Howard and Pam Osborne will delight you with their beautiful dulcimer music in the Bank Barn. Be sure to stop by the Bank Barn for a brief dulcimer lesson from Howard.
On Friday and Saturday nights, Civil War re-enactors from the John S. Mosby Camp, Sons of Confederate Veterans, will portray living history characters and will interact with guests as they tell about this region’s part in the war. Make sure you stop by the Daniel Boone Cabin to see beautiful decorations and warm yourself by the fire as you make your way to the Inn.
Tickets for the event are $10 per person (children under 6 free with a paying adult) and are available at the door or in the Visitors’ Center cabin at the parking lot during the event. NO early ticket sales are available and reservations are not required. Parking is available in the lot behind the Inn or in the grass lot on Lilac Street.
Make plans now to attend this wonderful holiday tradition to enjoy the beautiful 1818 period all-natural decorations, designed and provided by Kingsport garden clubs and Netherland Inn volunteers; to partake of special treats; to hear seasonal music, and visit with living history characters from Kingsport’s past.
The Netherland Inn Association is an all volunteer organization. All proceeds from this and other events go toward maintenance and restoration of the Netherland Inn and Boatyard, as well as additions to the historic campus.
In addition to being the birthplace of Kingsport, the Netherland Inn and Boatyard is the only site of the National Register of Historic Sites to have been both a boatyard and a stagecoach stop. The Inn is located at 2144 Netherland Inn Road, Kingsport.