Retired from the Navy, Mike Putnam of Rogersville has three military sons whose photos hang on the wall beside him. Two sons who are on active duty (one in the Navy and one in the Coast Guard), as well as another son who is retired from the Navy. Mike was selling leatherworks this weekend at the PSOS craft fair, while his wife had decorated horse shoes, and his brother-in-law had candles.
SSGT Alex Mowry, with the help of his daughters Chesleagh and Emma, draw names during this weekend’s PSOS craft fair at the Rogersville Armory. Mowry later received a special presentation from the venders.
Jeff Bobo
contributed
Drawing winner Terry Gilliam of Surgoinsville, left, won the art basket and is shown with Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells, who pulled his name from the bucket, and the mayor’s helper Maddy Tackett.
Project Serve Our Soldiers hosted its annual fundraiser craft fair this past Friday and Saturday at the Rogersville Armory, with dozens of local artists showing up to sell their wares in support of local military families.
Project Serve Our Soldiers (PSOS) provides care packages to local soldiers who are sent on deployment, as well as assistance for the families they leave behind.
PSOS founder Corki Weart thanked all of the friends who came out do help with prize drawings, and all those who participated in contributing to the grand prizes.
“We want to thank all the businesses across all of Hawkins County who gave vouchers, gift certificates and surprises for the ‘Out on the Town’ grand prize,” Weart said. “Project Serve Our Soldiers would also like to thank everyone who came out to our Fundraiser Craft Fair this weekend. The vendors were pleased and told us that they will be back. The Hawkins County Homestead folks were such a bonus this year.”
Weart added, “We almost reached our goal, and with future donations we hope to be able to continue to serve our active military that are deployed as we have in years past. We look forward to seeing everyone next year for an even better event.”
There were many presentations throughout the two day event, but one of the most special was for Tennessee National Guard Staff Sgt. Alex Mowry who has served as liaison to PSOS since the organizations was founded.
“The vendors each put in a couple of items from their booths into a basket (for SSGT Mowry), and it was huge,” Weart said. “It was a thank you from them for all he does as he directs the men in his charge. Then Legacy Wine & Spirits of Rogersville donated a beautiful basket filled with Fine Whiskey Bourbons as an appreciation gift to SSGT Mowry for his military service, and for participation in our community events.”
If your school or church group is interested in sending cards, letters or children’s artwork to local soldiers who are on deployment please email projectserveoursoldiers@gmail.com
If you are interested in volunteering call (407) 883-2036 and leave a message for Directors Corki Weart or Jimmy Egbert.
If you would like to make a monetary donation, please make your check or money order to PROJECT SERVE OUR SOLDIERS and mail to 183 Manis Road, Rogersville, TN 37857