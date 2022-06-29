After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us – myself included – are looking forward to getting together this summer, particularly for the upcoming Fourth of July holiday.
Even with scorching temperatures outside, it’s time to get excited about celebrating with barbecue, watermelon and, for many people, fireworks.
Rogersville’s official Fourth of July Fireworks celebration will take place at Rogersville City Park on July 4, and everyone involved – from the pyrotechnic company that puts the show together, to city leaders who planned the event and program sponsors like Ballad Health – is committed to ensuring workers and spectators are safe.
However, in the state of Tennessee, fireworks can also be legally purchased by anyone age 16 or older – not just professionals – and not everyone who buys fireworks knows how to use them properly.
Every year, our emergency department sees multiple fireworks-related injuries, most commonly around Memorial Day and the Fourth of July. The majority of these injures happen to people’s hands and fingers, and they result from people lighting a firework and not walking away quickly enough.
Fireworks are, after all, explosives, and they carry an inherent risk of injury – usually burns of some sort, but they can also lead to bone breaks and possible amputations. In severe cases, we’ve seen people who have held on to M-80 firecrackers or cherry bombs after they’re lit, resulting in missing fingers and exposed tendons. To make matters worse, these injuries usually occur in people’s dominant hands and arms.
We also see abrasions, contusions and burns to heads, faces and eyes, when people get a little too close to the lit firework. I’ve even had people come in with leg hematomas and fractures, when a firework’s mortar or stand tips over, and the resulting angle launches it into someone’s lower extremities.
And it doesn’t just happen with the big or expensive fireworks. Sparklers, which are used in everything from Fourth of July celebrations to weddings, account for about half of our firework-related cases, and most of those injuries are seen in children. People tend to underestimate how quickly sparklers become hot, and how long they remain hot even after they’re extinguished.
So, what can you do to celebrate Independence Day while staying safe?
• Always supervise children. Just like you would at the pool or lake, be sure several adults are responsible for watching children at all times and keeping them within arms’ reach.
• Ensure whoever’s setting off the fireworks is a safe distance from spectators. In addition to burns and projectile injuries, we also have emergency patients who get ashes or firework remnants in their eyes.
• Create a safe setup area, far away from dry plants or shrubs. Also keep a bucket of water nearby.
• Even though it’s legal to purchase fireworks in Tennessee, check city, county or neighborhood ordinances to ensure you’re setting them off in an appropriate area.
• If you choose to drink alcoholic beverages, do not handle fireworks. Alcohol lowers your inhibitions and attention span and could cause you to make poor decisions.
• Buy fireworks from a reputable dealer. Never forget that these are explosives, and the seller needs to be able to help buyers use them safely and responsibly, too.
You can still enjoy your traditional Fourth of July celebrations – in fact, they’ll be even better, because you’ll avoid a preventable trip to the emergency room.