One of the greatest joys of old age can be having grandchildren, whether the actual children of your children, or members of the younger generation that you’ve unofficially adopted.
Intergenerational relationships are good for all involved.
And research shows that there may be good effects for both grandparents and grandchildren. Utah State University Extension reported the results of several studies over the past decade that have found:
Children who are emotionally close to their grandparents are less likely to be depressed as adults.
A close relationship with grandchildren can boost brain function in the grandparents, protect against depression and increase their lifespan.
What sort of things can you do to connect with your grandchildren and form good relationships? There are more opportunities than ever before.
Visit
The simplest and most obvious is to have frequent visits. This requires maintaining a good relationship with the parents of the children and coordinating with them to have visits at both the homes of the children and your own.
Activities you can do together will vary depending on your interests and the interests of the child. Some grandparents like to take their grandchildren to concerts, plays or art museums. Others like to play with Legos or do puzzles. Others like to go swimming, ride bikes or play basketball.
Sometimes a visit can be as quiet as curling up to watch a movie together or read a book while other times in can involve trips to the zoo or a sporting event.
If you live close to your grandchildren, try to plan weekly dates. If you are further away, your visits may be more of an event filled with special occasions.
Use technology
Technology is simply an everyday part of life for the younger generation and it can be a great tool to help the two of you connect.
Use social media to share pictures or create and post videos together. Use communication devices to bolster your relationship by texting, Facetiming, emailing or connecting over Zoom.
Technology is especially a bonus if you live far apart. You can sing your grandchild a lullaby or read a bedtime story over Zoom or through the phone. You can play online games together or watch streaming movies at the same time while apart.
Send mail
While technology is great, there is something special about getting mail the old-fashioned way. Send your grandchildren cards, letters or photos through the mail.
If you are artistic, make pictures for your grandchildren and send it to them and ask them to send you their artwork—which you can display proudly in your own home for them to see when they visit.
Teach skills and share hobbies
You have unique skills, passions and interests that are likely different from others in your grandchild’s life and that they will associate with you. Take them fishing. Teach them how to cook your favorite recipes. Show them how to sew and make special accessories for them to wear. Sing your favorite songs with them.
Set aside part of your garden and devote to anything your grandchild wants to plant and care for. Take them bird watching. Let them in on the secrets of amateur radio and show them how to message the International Space Station. Take them to visit art museums or go to a pottery painting store to create treasures together.
Whatever you decide to do, have fun with your grandchild and don’t be afraid to laugh, be silly and give plenty of hugs. Create a relationship that will give both of you joy and long-lasting memories.