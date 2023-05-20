JOHNSON CITY – The Appalachian Trail Vista will bring hiking enthusiasts from across the country to Northeast Tennessee August 4-7.
Participants will engage in a variety of hikes, workshops and excursions as part of the summit. With East Tennessee State University’s D.P. Culp Student Center as the home base, the event provides a forum for engagement of activities on and near the Appalachian Trail.
The summit offers hiking, educational, cultural and historical learning programs, while working with trail clubs, local communities and nearby partner organizations.
The Appalachian Trail Vista is a gathering celebrating hiking with an opportunity to learn exploring tips and practices, outdoor safety and conservation ethics.
The event will feature over 40 guided hikes within a two-hour radius of ETSU, 30 educational workshops and local outdoor related vendors and entertainment. Additionally, there will be opportunities for participants to register for off-site excursions such as whitewater rafting, rock climbing, fishing, tours and more showcasing the Northeast Tennessee area.
The Appalachian Trail Vista is produced by the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association along with Visit Johnson City in partnership with the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and sponsored by Tri-Cities Airport. Northeast Tennessee borders North Carolina, Virginia and Kentucky in the Appalachian Mountains, and with 230 miles of internationally known rivers and 288 miles of the Appalachian Trail, there are endless opportunities to explore.
Northeast Tennessee’s Tri-Cities of Bristol, Kingsport, Johnson City and small towns along the way make up a diverse region of outdoor recreation, music, history and everything in between. It is the mission for this summit to be a place where diversity is recognized and celebrated for all trails and all people.
Tickets for the event are available on the Appalachian Trail Vista website. Early-bird discount registration tickets are available through May 31.