The 2022 Rogersville 4th of July Celebration Fireworks show will officially be the largest ever.
Rogersville Fourth of July Chairman, Dr. Blaine Jones and Treasurer, Mark DeWitte confirmed this week that they have put in an order to Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company for a show that is 20 percent larger than last year’s show.
“We set the record last year” said Jones. “On faith, we are going to break it this year”.
DeWitte added, “With several more donations from some of our usual sponsors, we will be providing another huge fireworks show this year. We trust the sponsors will come through, so we asked the Smith family to go ahead and increase the size of the show”.
That being said, the Rogersville fireworks show has always been one of, if not, the best pyrotechnic shows around, “so this year should be off the charts” according to Jones.
The Rogersville 4th of July Celebration will be celebrated on Monday July 4th at the Rogersville City Park.
“We will have DJ Ridge Charles up on stage starting at 4 p.m. to play music for anyone passing through or for those who set up picnics in the Park or who may be there in front of the stage.
He will play music until 11:30 p.m.
At 9:30 p.m. DJ Ridge Charles will switch over to the radio for the fireworks soundtrack on WRGS AM 1370 / FM 94.5 and the Dynamic Effects & Fireworks crew will begin the huge fireworks display” said Jones.
Rogersville Parks & Recreation Director, Matthew Elkins, is planning an eight team Kickball Tournament beginning at 10 a.m. that morning for ages 16 and up. Pre-registration is underway, and you can sign up by calling the Park office at 423-272-2545.
The Park pool will open at 10am and stay open till 6pm on the 4th of July. Admission is free for 3 years old and younger; $2.00 for 65 years and older; and $4.00 for everyone else.
The annual Rogersville 4th of July Parade will take place through historic downtown Rogersville beginning at 11 a.m. on the day of the Celebration.
Those interested in participating in the parade should contact Parade Organizer, Melissa Nelson at (423) 921-2410. The parade will lineup at the East Rogersville Baptist Church parking lot and will proceed west down Main Street. The theme of this year’s parade is “Let Freedom Ring”.
Plans also include a Cruise In on the Square on Main Street in beautiful, historic Rogersville on Friday, July 1st.
Streets close at 4 p.m from Brownlow to Hasson Street. The car show is from 6-9 p.m.
Show off your pre-1989 ride, visit the local shops, have dinner at one of the fine downtown restaurants or just get together with friends. There will be live entertainment with Ivy Road. The event is free to attend. Dash plaques to the first 50 cars. Cruise In tee-shirts and tags will be on sale. Please, no pets, bicycles or skateboards. For more information, call 423-272-2186.
The first ever “American Muscle Hustle” 5K will take place Saturday, July 2nd in conjunction with the Celebration. The race will start at 8 a.m. at the Apex bank across from Mindful Body Fitness on Highway 66 in Rogersville. It is $25 per entry and all sponsorships and tee shirt profits will go to the Hawkins County Humane Society. For more information you can call 423-963-2122.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off another huge show like last year” Jones said, “it just depends on the donations as to how large we can go. So far, we have had several big donations.”
Luttrell Staffing Group, Ballad Health and Holston Electric/Holston Connect have stepped up as major sponsors along with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.
Donations may be tax deductible as the Celebration is being organized under the Four Square, Inc. umbrella which is the 501c3 nonprofit organization Jones and DeWitte run here locally.
Donations to help fund the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration fireworks and any other activities that may be arranged can be sent to the Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857.
Anyone interested in being a major sponsor can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@gmail.com .