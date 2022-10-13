As you’re probably already aware, downtown Rogersville will be hosting its 43rd annual Heritage Days this weekend.
You also probably know that Main Street will packed with scores of arts and crafts vendors; Deport Street will be swamped with a wide variety of food vendors, and there will be live music, dancing performances, and historical demonstrations throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday.
It would be redundant to point out that there’s a mixed media art show and a quilt show in the courthouse, an antique tractor show on Depot Street, and a Civil Way camp re-enactment Saturday only at Crockett Springs Park with skirmishes at noon and 4 p.m.
Of course, everybody already knows Friday's festivities begin at 3:30 p.m. with the Great Chili Cookoff; followed by the Children's Parade at 5:30 p.m.; and the Cruise-In at 6 p.m.
And by this time there's no need to mention that festivities begin Saturday an opening ceremony at 10 a.m., and at noon Sunday; and the festival closes at 6 p.m. both days.
But, in case you haven’t gotten the word, here are other 10 things you might not know yet about this year’s Rogersville Heritage Days.
1. Historical Fashion Show: 4-H members from across the region led by Jefferson County 4-H agent Karen Nelms will host a Historical Fashion Show on women’s attire during the Civil War on Sunday at 3 p.m. at the Hale Springs inn courtyard. Nelms owns dozens of Civil War period dresses which will be modeled. In case of rain the event will be held inside the Hale Springs Inn.
2. More Vendors Than Usual: There are 79 vendors listed in the Heritage Days guidebook, but organizers said during Tuesday’s Rogersville Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting the actual number is closer to 100, and this is going to be one of the biggest turnout of vendors in both number and variety in recent memory. Some of the items listed include pottery, woodwork, candles and soap, tea and honey, ceramics, canvas designs, candy, jewelry, pillows, knives, embroidery, and leather goods just to name a few.
3. You need to Come Hungry: As of creation of the guidebook there were 15 food vendors on the list that will be lined up on S. Depot Street beside the Courthouse, but the final total is expected to be higher. Among the food vendors on the list are Allmar LLC Munchie Mashine, Denton Fun Foods, Dip’s Ice Cream, Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers, Gates Services Hungarian Sausage King, Island Vive Grill, Lakeo Steakhouse of Japan, Mother Shuckers, Music City Gyros, Of Nuts Donuts, Pelican’s Snowballs, Rogersvlle Rotary, Southern Craft BBQ, and The French Quarter.
4. Eat Local: Don’t like what you see in the Food Court. All the downtown restaurants will be open during Heritage Days including Coffee at the Kyle, 111 E. Main Street; McKinney’s Restaurant and Tavern inside the Hale Springs Inn, 110 E. Main Street; Oh Henry’s, 201 E. Main Street; Hollywood Hillbilly, 116 E. Man Street; Hoagie Moagie’s, 114 E. Main Street; Red Dog on Main, 120 E. Main Street; and Bull Babies, 109 S. Church Street.
5. RHS 1950s Reunion: On Saturday from 2-5 p.m. Rogersville High School’s graduating classes from 1950-59 will gather at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad Building, 955 E. McKinney Avenue for their 25th annual 1950s reunion. For more information call Ann McMakin at (423) 272-3235.
6. Listen to the Music: Saturday’s lineup of live music on Courthouse Square beside the Hale Springs Inn begins at noon with country singer Adria Hyde; followed by Jeff Orr and Friends at 1 p.m.; Clinch Valley Ramblers at 2 p.m.; Tenpenny Drive at 3 p.m.; The Barking Spiders at 4 p.m.; and The Flying J’s at 5 p.m.
7. Musical Praise: Sunday’s Gospel lineup begins at 1 p.m. with Terry Collins, followed by The English Family at 2 p.m.; Devoted at 3 p.m.; Church Choir at 4 p.m.; and Hope Community Church Worship Team at 5 p.m.
8. How They Did it Back Then: The Demonstrators’ Yard on Town Square will feature several old-time skills including apple butter stirring by Tony Mowdy; blacksmith Jeff Stoltz; chair caning by Weymouth Sluss; cordage making by Cori Achi; the Embroiderers Guild of America; the Evergreen Wood Carving club; 1700s hunter Jerry Mustin; handmade functional pottery by Stan Taylor; and George Davis’ Grist Mill.
9. Open Air Church: Everyone is invited to attend an open air church service Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m. in front of the First Christian Church at 201 S. Depot Street where they will praise God through songs, prayer, and a short sermon.
10. Words on Wheels: For the first time the Hawkins County School System’s new “Words on Wheels” mobile library will be on hand at the Young’uns Yard on Washington Street behind the courthouse. Visitors will be invited to select a free book, and there will be special guest readers conducting story time half past every hour throughout the festival Saturday and Sunday.