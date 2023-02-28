Screen Shot 2023-01-29 at 1.02.44 PM.jpeg

Larron Ables speaks ot the camera on “Tough As Nails”.

 contributed

Although he placed fourth and missed out on the $200,000 grand prize, Church Hill’s Larron Ables still proved he was “Tough as Nails” on the recently concluded blue collar competition reality show produced by CBS.

Trending Recipe Videos