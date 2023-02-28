Although he placed fourth and missed out on the $200,000 grand prize, Church Hill’s Larron Ables still proved he was “Tough as Nails” on the recently concluded blue collar competition reality show produced by CBS.
Ables was one of 12 people who competed on Season 4. Although his team, Savage Crew, did win the team competition, the individual winner was Jorge Zavala who took home $200,000 in cash and received a brand new truck.
Though Ables expressed some disappointment in his 4th place finish, he feels the significance of the number 4 is “God’s revelation to me.”
This is also his 4th year at John Deere, and the number 4 became significant to Ables during his competition many times.
Ables made a post on social media in which he also shared with the Review.
“I have come so close so many times to achieving what I believe to be success, but have fallen short a vast amount of those times, “Ables said “In every season of my life, though, God has revealed Himself to me in ways that I can only see when looking back at the path I have walked, and sometimes endured. In looking back at the competition and my journey on Tough as Nails, I have come to find His handprints on everything during my time competing through the No. 4.”
Significance of the number 4
He applied a few times for a spot on Tough as Nails and he was accepted in season 4. Then he made it to the final 4.
And he was the 4th team member for Savage Crew. His trowel number just happened to be number 4. Ables won $4,000 on the 4th episode in the 4th individual challenge.
But that’s not all. Four episodes later he won another $4,000. He was also the 4th person standing to remain in the competition. And he won the 4th most money of anyone in season 4. He was also 1 of just 4 people to win an individual challenge on season 4.
Moreover, he averaged 4th position placement in individual competitions. Ables won 7 total competitions with $28,000 in total winning which happens to average $4,000 for each win.
Also, Tough as Nails premiered on January 4th of this year. Plus the entire length of the production including flights was exactly 44 days.
‘God does use numbers’
When asked if he felt the number 4 had a Biblical reference for him he answered he had not found the exact meaning. However, Ables did say he felt “It really is the Lord saying hey, I have a plan for you. God does use numbers.”
“After this competition I have struggled to understand why, when my strength and my toughness were what I felt to be at their strongest, God allowed for me to fail and punch out when I did,” Ables said. “And it’s been at my lowest points of struggle that God has opened my eyes to see that He is good and that He has had His hand in everything.”
A positive experience
Still, Ables said he enjoyed his time on Tough as Nails and overall viewed his experience as positive.
“This is not the way I wanted my journey on Tough as Nails to end,” he said. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunity that was given to me and I am thankful for every moment of it. My hope is that my story doesn’t end here. My hope is that of redemption. I know, though, that the Lord has every single detail of my life planned, all of which has been and will be for His glory.”
Ables tells the Review he is interested in competing on Tough as Nails again in the future. He is also interested in competing on The Amazing Race.
But for now he plans to stay with his current job working for John Deere as a diesel technician.
Ables relocated to Church Hill from Austin, Texas during the production of Tough as Nails. He plans to pursue life in Tennessee for now.