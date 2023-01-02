In periods of high stress, intense emotions or loneliness and isolation, people often turn to food.
While it might be harmless if just done occasionally, it often sabotages healthy eating regimens or causes binge eating.
The Mayo Clinic said people turn to comfort foods instead of dealing with a painful situation. Unfortunately, it warns, the comfort given by the food is temporary. The emotions come back and people then also feel guilty about having eaten in an unhealthy manner. It causes an unhealthy cycle of emotions triggering a person to overeat, then the person beats themselves up, then they feel bad and overeat again.
Is this a cycle you recognize? If so, there are New Year’s resolutions you can make to help break out of it. The Mayo Clinic suggests these techniques that can be turned into resolutions.
Journal your stress. When you start to reach for food because you are stressed, instead grab a journal or diary and write it down. Your journal could be a notebook, phone or book of blank pages. Note the day and time of your emotional stress. The Call to Health program of the Board of Pensions recommends adding context to your notes such as when it happened and what you ate. They give an example of “Sunday night, thinking about stressful Monday morning meeting with my boss, ate a lot more ice cream than normal.”
Tame your stress. Look for ways to better manage your stress, such as yoga, meditation or deep breathing techniques.
Build a support network. Enlist others to help you avoid emotional eating. Reach out to family or friends or join a support group.
Engage in healthy behaviors. Sometimes people eat because they are bored. Instead of snacking, distract yourself from eating by doing such things as taking walks, watching movies, playing with a pet, listening to music, reading, surfing the internet or calling a friend.
Lead yourself not into temptation. Do you have particular hard-to-resist comfort foods in your house? Stop stocking them. And when you are feeling particularly emotional, postpone your trip to the grocery store until your emotions are back under control.
Learn from setbacks. Forgive yourself when you do engage in emotional eating. Learn from the experience and analyze how you might do differently when faced with the same situation. Give yourself credit for the healthy changes that you are making.
Seek professional help. If you get to the point where all your self-help resolutions aren’t helping, resolve to seek out professional help. A mental health professional can help you understand why you eat emotionally and teach you coping skills. That person can also help diagnose whether you have an eating disorder.