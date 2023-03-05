The Hawkins County Relay for Life is planning a talent show to be held on May 20 at Rogersville City Park as part of the annual “Relay” activities. The talent show will begin at 2:00pm.
There will be three age categories; 11 & under, 12-18, 19 and over and a group category. The contest is open to all Hawkins County residents.
Pre-registration is required and the deadline to enter is April 30. The registration fee is a $10 donation to Relay for Life.
For more information contact Tammy Easterling (423)923-1250.
