A Florida church group was in Rogersville Wednesday to provide a meal and Christmas gifts to dozens of Hawkins County children, and also remind them and their parents of the greatest gift of all.
Every December the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program participates in more than 30 Christmas parties across Hawkins County.
Some parties are hosted by local churches or organizations.
Other parties, like the one held Wednesday at the Hawkins County Rescue Squad building in Rogersville, are hosted by visiting church mission groups.
Prior to Wednesday's party the Harmony Baptist Association based in Trenton, Fla., had been in Rogersville for a week.
Members have been volunteering at Of One Accord to help prepare for the 37 Christmas parties this month that will serve more than 1,500 children. Although Santa and presents are a big part of the experience, Harmony mission strategist Jamie Brock said they always want to remember the real reason for the season.
“We celebrate the fact that Jesus Christ came,” Brock told party participants Wednesday. “Why would we come 14 hours to Tennessee. It’s all because of Jesus. It’s not because we’re anything special. It’s because He is special.”
Harmony’s party on Wednesday evening was intended to serve 49 children. Stormy weather may have kept some home, and they will receive their gifts later.
Those who attended, however, were treated to a pizza party with chips, cookies, and sodas, followed by Christmas carols, and then a prayer and short sermon about the true meaning of Christmas.
“We bring them gifts for Christmas, and tell them about the greatest gift of all, Jesus Christ,” Brock told the Review. “We’re supposed to have 49 children. The weather might have affected it a little bit, but we’re glad for those who are here, and we want to share the love of Christ with them.”
Santa Claus was in attendance, and as the party concluded each child sat in Santa's lap and got their picture taken before receiving their presents.
All presents were wrapped and intended to go under the tree for Christmas morning.
Harmony has been coming to Rogersville for the past 15 years. Of One Accord director Sheldon Livesay said it’s important for groups like Harmony to come to Rogersville and assist Christmas for the Children.
After the names of children have been received, they are distributed to various churches and organizations across the county, but there are usually 300-400 children left over. That’s where the mission teams like harmony come in.
“It takes a lot of people to put on these parties,” Livesay said. “We’ve got groups from Florida, Georgia, and form Nashville that come help put the parties on, so that we have a party for all of the kids.”
This year there are 12 groups hosting 37 parties to serve more than 1,500 children in the Christmas for the Children program.
Christmas for the Children director Jennifer Kinsler noted that every child receives gifts valued at about $100 total. They include new clothes, a blanket, and toys/gifts appropriate to their age. Children are allowed to make a gift wish list within certain guidelines, and each child receives at least one gift from that wish list.
They also receive a backpack full of gifts and school supplies.
Wednesday’s party was the fourth of 37 slated for the 2022 Christmas for the Children program. Parties will continue until Dec. 15 when a group from Nashville will be in Rogersville hosting some of the biggest parties of the season.