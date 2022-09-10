JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Student Government Association (SGA) has announced that the SGA Fall 2022 Concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at Freedom Hall Civic Center.
The concert will feature a blend of the rap and pop music genres, and includes performers Yung Gravy, Peach Tree Rascals and Lisa Heller.
Originally finding his audience on SoundCloud, 26-year-old Yung Gravy quickly emerged as a gold-certified phenomenon, selling out three tours in North America, two tours in Europe and his run in Australia and New Zealand in recent years. He then went on a successful world tour, “Experience the Sensation, Part 2,” which also sold out. After several of his independent songs went viral, Yung Gravy’s full-length debut “Sensational” broke into the top five of the Billboard Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart, racking up over 450 million streams.
Founded inside of a shed in San Jose, California, Peach Tree Rascals started as a teenage “do-it-yourself” attempt at music. With most of the band members being second-generation Americans, they state they realized a deep, natural connection with one another that allowed them to grow into a single, harmonious unit. After 16 songs and their first debut extended play “Camp Nowhere,” Peach Tree Rascals has accumulated over 300 million streams and received certified gold for their track “Mariposa,” which reached number one on the Alternative Radio Chart.
“Wearing her heart on her sleeve” and appealing to listeners with relatable lyrics and a “lo-fi bedroom pop sound,” Lisa Heller connects with audiences with the message that heartache, doubt and fear touch everyone, and everyone can overcome them. With tens of thousands of followers across social media, she currently boasts millions of streams on various platforms. Placed on official Spotify and Apple playlists – and performing across the nation with artists such as Bryce Vine, Sarah and the Sundays and Jake Miller – Heller is just getting started.
Ticketing information for the SGA Fall Concert will be added to the SGA’s concert web page at etsu.edu/concerts as it becomes available.
For further information about the event, contact the SGA office by calling (423) 439-8337.