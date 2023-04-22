HILTONS, Va. — The Carter Family Fold will host two special events in conjunction with Barter Theatre in April and May.
Barter’s spring schedule features a play that first premiered at Barter in 2002 about the Carter Family and the role they played in laying the foundation of country music as we know it today – Keep on the Sunnyside.
Since that time, this beautifulay has been performed multiple times at Barter and the Fold, toured the U.S., and performed at multiple other theatrical venues throughout the U.S. Barter Theatre and the Carter Family Fold have forged a loving bond through the play that began in 2002 with the play’s first performance that persists to this day.
Two special performances will be presented by Barter during the play’s Barter spring schedule at the Fold. These performances will be presented on Wednesday, April 26, at 7:30 p.m.; and again on Sunday, May 21, at 3 p.m.
The Sunday performance will be the final performance of this production. Barter Theatre will handle ticket sales through their box office and at the door on performance dates. Until online sales are set up through Barter, you can phone their box office for general admission tickets or purchase them at the door prior to the performances. You may call the Barter Box Office at 276-628-3991 for tickets and information.
Written by local physician Dr. Douglas Pote, Keep on the Sunnyside has become Barter’s most successful play. Considering it was the first play Dr. Pote composed at the suggestion of Barter’s former Director Richard Rose, it seems fate played a part in Keep on the Sunnyside becoming a reality.
Dr. Pote grew up in Boston and became familiar with the Carter Family after having moved here to practice in Glade Springs, Va. He became interested in learning more about their music after noticing that his favorite artists all credited the Carter Family with being instrumental in influencing their careers.
Carter Family Memorial Music Center is a nonprofit, rural arts organization established in 1974 to preserve traditional, acoustic mountain music. In addition to the performance hall, the Center maintains the Carter Family Museum and the A. P. Carter birthplace cabin; both are historic landmarks.