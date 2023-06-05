Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on June 14. The celebration, which will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises, is included with admission.
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party culminates in the Animal Enrichment Parade, during which habitat animals receive special birthday enrichments.
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation / Monty Combs
Grandfather Mountain’s Animal Birthday Party is a fun-filled afternoon for guests with programs to celebrate the mountain’s furry and feathered inhabitants as they mark another trip around the sun.
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is throwing its annual birthday bash for all resident animals on June 14. The celebration, which will feature games, contests, crafts and surprises, is included with admission.
Photo Courtesy of Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation
LINVILLE, N.C. – Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is celebrating another trip around the sun for its resident animals on Wednesday, June 14 — and you’re invited! Included with admission, the annual Animal Birthday Party will feature a variety of engaging games, contests, crafts and surprises.