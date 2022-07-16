The Kingsport Chamber announced that tickets go on sale today for its fourth annual BrewHaHa: a night of pizza, beer and laughs.
The popular event will take place Friday, August 12 at 6:30 p.m. at the MeadowView Marriott Conference Resort & Convention Center.
The price to attend is $45 per person. Each ticket includes pizza and two drinks.
Tickets can be purchased at your Kingsport Chamber (400 Clinchfield Street in downtown Kingsport) or by contacting Ashley Cline, Kingsport Chamber events and communications coordinator, via email at acline@kingsportchamber.org or by phone at 423-392-8827.
Tickets can also be purchased online at KingsportChamber.org
Tables are also available to reserve. Cost for a table is $100 in addition to the tickets.
National Comedians Angel Gaines, Marc LaMotte and Francisco Ramos will take to the stage to entertain the crowd with their hilarious and witty acts that have thrilled audiences across the country.
In addition to an evening of comedy, attendees will be able to partake in various pizza selections from multiple local restaurants and pizzerias, and enjoy a selection of domestic and craft beer.
“We have another fun and entertaining night planned with an impressive lineup of absolutely hilarious comedians, incredible pizza from several of our pizza restaurants and a great selection of domestic and craft beer,” said Stephanie Hernandez, Kingsport Chamber membership events director. “We are most grateful to all of our sponsors and attendees for making this event possible.”
Pizza vendors include Beef ‘O’ Brady’s, Dominos, Fox’s Pizza Den, Mad Greek, Main Street Pizza Company and Pizza Hut.
Angel Gaines
Angel Gaines began her comedy career at a college talent show. She signed up to sing a song, but fear wouldn’t let her sing, so in her brilliance, she told the emcee to introduce her as a comedian. That idea was bound to work because, in the early 90’s, most comedians were boo’d before they could say a word, and Gaines thought that would be her ticket to quitting the show! Wrong! The emcee encouraged the crowd to give her a chance and behold a comic was born!
From that moment, Gaines continues to shine on stages; both nationally and internationally! She has performed as a feature comic with Mo’Nique, George Wallace, and many others! Gaines is a crowd favorite at Comedy & Magic Club in Hermosa Beach and is certainly a homegrown comic from The Comedy Union in Los Angeles. Her daring honesty and clean humor combine to create the perfect show! Angel’s performances are her ministry and she spreads nothing but joy to her audiences!
Marc LaMotte
Marc LaMotte is catching people’s attention with a unique charm and general ridiculous outlook on life. A former university advisor, LaMotte enjoyed working with students but found that he was much better at making them laugh than giving them career advice. Finally deciding to follow the advice that he had given to his students, he decided to follow his passion.
His mix of stand-up and storytelling has made him a popular act at clubs and a college favorite across the country. LaMotte has been previously listed in Campus Activities Magazines “Hot Comedy Acts” to catch and recently nominated as a Reader’s Choice Best Small Venue Performer in 2016.
Francisco Ramos
Francisco Ramos has crafted a fan base by leaning into his warm and energetic style of comedy. He’s emerging as one of the up and coming comics of his generation. He can be seen in the recurring character of Felix in the outstanding new show on Netflix – Gentefied. He was a top-ten finalist on Last Comic Standing and continues touring as a comedian across North America. Having made a noteworthy impact, HBO presented an opportunity to shoot a standup special for Entre Nos.
He was chosen to be part of Lorne Micheal’s “Mas Mejor” which has become a premium comedy content studio powered by Latino voices. Building on that foundation, he directed and co-wrote Zoo Animals which has already been accepted to over a dozen festivals, including Just for Laughs; with more to be announced shortly.
His debut album, “Vayalo,” has been exclusively playing on Sirius XM and has been a top 5 album on the Billboard Comedy Charts.