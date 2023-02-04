Planning for the seventh annual Tennessee Pirate Fest is underway.
This family-friendly event will hove into view the last two weekends in May, including Memorial Day. The rustic outdoor festival site is located in Harriman, about 30 miles west of Turkey Creek. All are invited to escape to the pirate haven of Port Royal, Jamaica, circa 1674.
“The festival is seeking interactive street characters, professional stage performers, vendors, and crew. Everyone is auditioned and wares are juried to ensure quality and fit. We are an opportunity show and love finding and developing talent,” said Barrie Paulson, VP/Director.
If interested in being a street character, review the information on the website https://tmfaire.com/auditions/ and sign up to audition. If new to the festival, the first audition will be held by video appointment on Saturday, February 11, or by special arrangement. Friendly adults with theatrical and hospitality experience are encouraged to audition. Mature and talented teens will be considered if they have transportation. For new actors who pass the first audition and returning actors in good standing, the first in-person auditions will be held on February 18, with final in-person call backs on February 25. Weekly Saturday rehearsals will then be held from March 4 to May 13 in Kingston and Harriman. Being cast as a street character is primarily a learning and performance opportunity, but some other consideration might be available.
Professional comedy, musical, and dance stage acts are encouraged to audition by email. Send a video link, show blurb, rates, and requests to DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.
Festival organizers are also seeking quality craft, food, and game vendors to help create the merchant village of Port Royal. Vendor information, guidelines, and application are available on the website https://tmfaire.com/vendors/. There is no fee to apply, but all work is juried to ensure quality and fit. The application deadline is April 2. The vending fee would be due after approval.
Non-profit groups looking for a fundraiser are encouraged to consider working on the festival crew — parking cars, maintaining grounds, etc. For more information, please email DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.
The Tennessee Pirate Fest is planned for May 20-21, 27-28-29, 2023, from 11a-6p ET, at 550 Fiske Road, Harriman, TN. The festival will include eight acres of outdoor family-friendly stage entertainment, interactive costumed street characters, quality vendors, and a variety of games and activities.
For more information, please visit the pirate and medieval website www.TMFAIRE.com and sign up for updates. Like and follow them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TennesseeMedievalFaire/ or contact DarkhorseLLC@comcast.net.