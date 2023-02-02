There’s been a murder most foul in the Model City, and the Friends of Allandale need your help in solving the crime.
Friends of Allandale is proud to present its first-ever Mardi Gras Masquerade Murder Mystery event on Feb. 18 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Allandale Mansion. Tickets are $30 per person and the evening will include a mystery to solve, desserts, hurricane punch, coffee, and a bring-your-own-cigar lounge in the mansion’s courtyard.
Mardi Gras themed masks, costumes, and other festive attire is encouraged. Clues will be provided upon your arrival and throughout the evening, so be sure to pay attention and put those sleuthing skills to the test.
You can purchase tickets by going to www.kingsporttn.gov and clicking on the CivicRec link, then search for “Masquerade Murder Mystery.” Tickets can also be purchased through the Allandale office by calling 423-229-9422, through the Allandale website (www.allandalemansion.com), or at Blue Ridge Properties (321 Broad Street, Kingsport).
The last day for all ticket sales will be February 16. For questions about the event or assistance with purchasing tickets, please contact the Allandale Mansion office at 423-229-9422.
Located on Highway 11-W in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport, Allandale Mansion was built in the early 1950s and donated to the City of Kingsport in 1969 after the death of its owner, Harvey Brooks. The property includes the mansion, two barns, a picnic pavilion, two man-made ponds, the Heron Dome and a 2,000-square-foot amphitheater. For more information visit www.allandalemansion.com