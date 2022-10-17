Talk about spooky. Earlier this year, there was talk of a Halloween shortage, but candymaker Hershey says it’s got more than enough candy to meet demand despite milk prices and ingredient shortages.
Here’s the lowdown on latest in Halloween treats.
New This Year
The Mars family of brands will release three new products for Halloween — ghoulish green bars for Snickers and Twix, and an M&M’s Mad Scientist Mix. The M&Ms mix brings together milk chocolate, peanut butter and peanut M&Ms in one bag. Look for the new products this fall.
Red Vines is debuting a candy corn flavored candy this year in a special autumn-patterned bag. This limited-edition candy is available only for Halloween.
Nerds Candy Corn isn’t your grandma’s candy corn. Each Nerd Candy Corn kernel has a candy shell with a soft and chewy inside. Flavors include strawberry/grape, strawberry-lemon/blue raspberry and orange/cherry-watermelon.
Tricks and Treats
Skittles Shriekers bring a super sour punch to jack-o-lanterns. These Fun Size Skittles contain the flavors you know and love with a secret super sour Shrieker. Flavors include Shocking Lime, Spine-Tingling Tangerine, Citrus Scream, Rattled Raspberry and Ghoulish Green Apple.
Hershey’s Vampire Kisses have a blood-red center that’s really gooey strawberry creme. The bat-festooned foil is a great touch, too. Perfect for candy bowls everywhere on Halloween night.
Favorites with a Twist
KitKat always breaks off the fun for Halloween. The Witch’s Brew flavor is a KitKat wafer wrapped in green, marshmallow-flavored cream.
Hershey’s cookies ‘n’ creme goes fangtastic with fun-size fang bars. You can find them in bags on their own or as part of a Halloween shapes assortment with Reese’s pumpkins, Reese’s ghosts, and York peppermint patty pumpkins.
Alternatively, Reese’s dresses up its peanut butter cups a green bottom, calling them Frank-Cups. Add those to your Halloween mix this year for a different take on the perfection that is the peanut butter cup.
M&M’s gets in on cookies ‘n’ creme, pardon, cookies ‘n’ scream. Halloween-colored candies get a chocolate sandwich cookie center. Also look for Twix Cookies & Creme in a fun-size offering to fill up this year’s pumpkins.