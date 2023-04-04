While the sizzle of a dye tablet and the pungent smell of vinegar is an Easter tradition at dinner tables around the U.S., you can also make your own homemade Easter dyes with things found in your kitchen.
Start with a base of a quart of water and two tablespoons of white vinegar per color. Bring it to a boil, then add the color ingredients and simmer for 30 minutes. Strain and it’s ready to use.
• For red eggs: Use four cups chopped beets.
• For orange eggs: Use four cups of yellow onion skins. For a bright orange, let the eggs sit overnight. You can also use paprika.
• For a light orange egg: Add four tablespoons of paprika to the water and vinegar and mix until combined. Let the mixture cool before adding the egg.
• Yellow: Add three tablespoons of turmeric.
• Light blue: Add three cups chopped red or purple cabbage. Let the eggs sit overnight for a brighter blue.
• Dark blue: Add four cups blueberries.
• Deep red: Add the skins of six red onions and add an extra tablespoon of vinegar. Let the mixture cool before straining.
• Purple: Soak your eggs in red wine.
• Yellow orange: Use three large carrots, shredded.
• Green: Simmer two cups of spinach or a bunch of parsley.
• Brown: Soak the eggs in two cups of strong brewed coffee.
• Lavender: Soak the eggs in hibiscus tea.
• Pink eggs: Use raspberries, fresh or frozen.
Tips and Tricks
• If you want to mix colors or dip the eggs again for a darker, more rich hue, let them dry completely first on a towel. Do not rub them.
• Gently rub the eggs with oil to prevent the color from changing over time.
• To make speckled eggs, add more vinegar to create a bubbly effect in the dye.
• For ombre eggs, start by dying a batch of eggs and take one out every few hours.
• Dye your eggs one color, then add oil to the second color you wish you use. Dip the egg in and let it soak. The oil will create a marbled effect.