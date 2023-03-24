Volunteer High School senior, Malia McAmis, took home the crown as Senior Miss American Clogger in Gatlinburg on March 11 against 28 other contestants.
The Miss American Clogger Pageant is a 31-year-old annual pageant held specifically for cloggers and offers itself as, “a pageant like no other.”
It requires that competitors partake in talent portions that are at least 75% clogging, an interview portion, and each young woman is judged by their evening gown.
Winners earn the responsibility serve as ambassadors for clogging competitions around the United States as well as become mentors to younger cloggers as they learn the art.
Malia’s father Lance McAmis said, “Her mother and I are extremely proud of all of our daughter’s accomplishments. We were super excited for her to be crowned the 2023 Senior Miss American Clogger.”
On speaking of winning Senior Miss American Clogger and helping others, Malia said, “I’m excited to be able to serve the clogging community as I hold the title of Senior Miss American Clogger.”
Miss American Clogging Pageant 2023
At the pageant, Malia showcased her love and dedication to clogging and community outreach to take home the crown.
Contestants first took part in the interview portion of the competition.
At one point, Malia was asked who she admired most in clogging.
Malia used this to give appreciation to “Ms. Sherry Cox” who was Malia’s dance instructor for the past 12 years.Malia describes her as someone who does “whatever she can to help her students grow,” and, “makes practices fun.”
Following the interview, Malia partook in the talent portion. She was given two minutes to showcase her talent, choreographing a clog dance to T. I.’s “Bring ‘Em Out.” Her dance earned her the award for Overall Senior Talent.
Finally, came the Evening Gown inspection. Malia graced the judges with her selection of gown, earning Overall Senior Senior Most Beautiful Evening Gown.
Malia was crowned Senior Miss American Clogger following her performances in the Pageant. Her father believes that winning the crown came from her strong work ethic towards something she loves to do.
‘I realized I wanted to be good’
A clogging student of Sherry Cox for the last 12 years, Malia is also part of the Tennessee Hoedowners in Surgoinsville and has taken part in many monumental clogging competitions. She has even performed for international audiences.
“I got into clogging when I was just five years old,” Malia said. “My cousins live across the street from me and I saw them outside practicing.”
From then, Malia was at Mrs. Cox’s studio, learning how to clog.
Malia added, “It wasn’t until I was around 11 years old that it finally clicked for me and I realized I wanted to be good.”
After her realization, Malia quickly rose through the ranks.
“(Malia) is very dedicated and passionate about clogging, and she has always worked hard to accomplish her goals,” Lance said.
Her accomplishments include serving as a mentor on the Clogging Champions of America’s Youth Leadership Council since 2020 and has been a member of the National Clogging and Hoedown Champions (NCHC) Dollywood All-Star team since 2019.
She is also a three-time winner of the Clogging Champions of America (CCA) National Championship for contemporary and traditional clogging. She was additionally part of the National Clogging and Hoedown Championships (NCHC) traditional clogging team that won a national championship.
Additionally, in 2018, Malia flew to London with America’s Clogging All Stars to perform in the city’s New Year’s Day Parade in front of millions of international spectators.
“Although winning a crown was great,” Malia stated, “I really just enjoy spending the entire weekend with my friends from across the United States.”
‘A role model for young cloggers’
Now that she is crowned Senior Miss American Clogger, Malia will have the responsibility of being an Ambassador for upcoming clogging events. She is also expected to organize community outreach events as well.
“I’m excited to be able to have a leadership role in the competition clogging world,” Malia said. She also stated that she cannot wait to help out where she can. “I hope to be a role model for young cloggers.”
Lance noted, “We feel truly blessed to have Malia in our lives and are so proud of the young lady she has become.”
In the fall, Malia plans to attend Mars Hill University in North Carolina and continue her dancing career as part of the school’s 30-time National Championship-winning Bailey Mountain Cloggers team. Her intended major is Psychology.