There’s something to do in Hawkins County just about every weekend for the next several weeks as festival season launches in full speed ahead.
Festival season kicked off Labor Day weekend with the Surgoinsville Riverfront Festival and Doc Lyons Festival at Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville.
This coming weekend the attention shifts Rogersville with the second-to-last downtown Rogersville Cruise-In on Friday, Sept. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. As usual the Cruise In will feature live music and cool cars, and continues until 9 p.m.
Then on Saturday, Sept. 10 Farmhouse in the Valley will host its fifth annual Fall Vendors Market on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m. Local and regional vendors will have a variety of handcrafted and decorative wares available for purchase.
Farmhouse in the Valley is located on the Surgoinsville/Rogersville line immediately off Highway 11-W at 573 Carter’s Valley Loop Road. Saturday’s Fall Vendors Market runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More upcoming Hawkins County events
Community Trading Post at Amis Mill: Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., local artisans, gardeners and farmers are invited to bring their small animals, homemade goods and farm fresh products to buy, sell and trade. The event takes place at the Amis Mill visitor center, 127 W. Bear Hollow Road, about 2 miles south of Rogersville.
Rogersville Bike Nite: Sept. 17, 5-9 p.m., downtown Rogersville. Hundreds of motorcycles will crowd downtown Rogersville for what is always one of the city’s bigger (and louder) events.
Faith, Fun and Food Festival: Sept. 17, 3-7 p.m. Bulls Gap First United Methodist Church and Otes United Methodist Church are joining forces to host a Faith, Fun and Food Festival at The Farm in Bulls Gap on VFW Road Sept. 17 from 3-7 p.m. The public is invited to enjoy an afternoon of faith, food and fun including inflatable bouncy houses and games for the kids, live music, and free hamburgers and hot dogs while supplies last.
Bulls Gap Cruise-In: Sept. 24 1-6 p.m. at The Farm in Bulls Gap. Last month more than 220 classic vehicle participated, and with this being Bulls Gap’s last Cruise-In of the year this one is expected to be even bigger.
Of One Accord Toy Run: Sept. 24 beginning at noon for Rogersville motorcycle riders at the Big Lots parking lot; and 12:45 p.m. for Church Hill motorcycle riders at the Homestead Antiques parking lot. Recommended contribution is $10 per rider to raise money for the Of One Accord ministry’s Christmas for the Children program. Car show, concert and lunch at Rogersville City Park beginning around 2 p.m. For more info call (423) 921-8044.
12 Mile Yard Sale: Oct. 1 from sunrise until whenever on Clinch Valley Road about 14 miles north of Rogersville on the north side of Clinch Mountain between the Rt. 70N intersection and the Rt. 31 intersection. Dozens of vendors will line Clinch Valley Road for the annual event where there’s always treasure to be found hidden among the junk.
Mount Carmel Fall Festival: Oct. 1 from 3-8:30 p.m. in downtown Mount Carmel. The town has partnered with the Mount Carmel Senior Center and the Mount Carmel Library to host the event, which will feature craft vendors, food trucks, bounce houses, professional face painting, local musicians and fireworks.
Tractor Cruise-In and Swap Meet: Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Riverfront Park in Surgoinsville. Dash plaques to the first 100 tractors that enter. Bouncy houses for kids, horseshoes and food. For more info call John Williams at (423) 358-3791 or Donnie Morrison at (704) 223-0768.
Rogersville Main Street Jeep Show: Oct. 1, 5-9 p.m., downtown Rogersville. The second Rogersville “Jeepfest” of 2022 will feature hundreds of Jeeps in all shapes and styles lining the streets of downtown Rogersville.
Heritage Days Children’s Parade: Oct. 14, 4:30 p.m., downtown Rogersville. The youngsters help launch Heritage Days weekend in costume with the traditional parade.
Cruise-In on the Square: Oct. 14, 6-9 p.m. The final Rogersville Cruise-in of the season coincides with Rogersville Heritage Days.
Rogersville Heritage Days: Oct. 15-16, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., downtown Rogersville. The grandaddy of all Hawkins County festivals, Heritage Days attracts thousands of people to downtown Rogersville for the second weekend in October for two days of live music and dancing, crafts and artistic demonstrations, and an enormous variety of food.
Have we forgotten anything? Does your town or organization have an upcoming festival, haunted house, corn maze, or any other type of fun event. Email your announcement to jeff.bobo@therogeresvillereview.com and we’ll make sure to get it online and in the Rogersville Review